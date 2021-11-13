A jealous dog may feel that the relationship with the guardian is threatened; help him | dogs

Isabel Vittrup-Pallier/Unsplash A dog with exaggerated jealousy is harmful to the coexistence and to the animal itself

Often when a dog shows signs that it is a jealous pet, the guardians and the people around them think it’s cute or even cute, however this behavior is far from positive and can harm the pet’s coexistence with other family members – that are not the “favorite” – or even with visitors.

The pet can also be jealous of objects such as toys, bones and the feed pot. It is important that the tutor makes it clear from the beginning (with the puppy or as soon as he adopts the new friend) who is in charge of the house and that he (the tutor) can move wherever and whenever he wants, without the pet getting angry with that – after all, it’s not pleasant going to get the dog food jar and get a growl in response.

It is important that the pet understands that everyone in the house is the leader, so that he respects everyone equally when the tutor is not around. The animal should also feel calm with everyone’s presence, since the fact that the pet growls when it realizes that they are going to remove the feed pot is that, somehow, it feels threatened and is protecting what it has. understands it as possession, which becomes a problem when he understands that the whole house is his turf.

being bitten by jealousy

There are several situations in which a pet can present the “symptoms” of jealousy, whether when someone unknown to the animal becomes too close, or when the tutor starts a new relationship. The pet can even threaten to bite the new person.

Jealousy can also be that of another pet, and it is more appropriate to present the two dogs in a neutral environment and let them gradually get closer, without haste and respecting the time of each animal – which can take some time, even days .

If the new pet is a cat, it’s also worth a slow approach and respecting the two animals, so as not to scare the cat or make the dog understand that the smaller animal might be prey for it.

Another situation that can also cause the pet’s jealousy is the protective instinct, if it feels that the guardian is under any kind of threat, the animal will not hesitate to protect it. A joke that many people do is to simulate that the tutor is suffering some kind of aggression to see the pet’s reaction. Something not highly recommended, as the animal may end up associating the other person as a potential threat and not accept it so easily anymore.

This feeling can also be related to objects, not just people.

Is it really jealous? The humanization of pets

Reinhard Kremmling/Pixabay Care must be taken so that the pet does not become a possessive dog

When noticing that the pet is showing signs of jealousy, the tutor must be careful to identify the possible causes, which can often be triggered by the behavior of the human who, even without realizing it, can leave the pet aside, for something (or someone) that is new.

Guardians with more than one pet should also be aware that all pets are treated equally and receive the same attention, so that one does not feel like they are being left out.

People tend to humanize animals, attributing to pets feelings that are common in human beings, such as jealousy, but the truth is that, in these cases, the most likely is that the pet has an instinct for leadership and ownership acting. What happens is that, when noticing that the tutor is not in control of certain situations, the animal takes control.

It is recommended that the tutor has a firm hand and shows the pet who is in charge of the house. The best way to act in these cases, as behavioral trainers indicate, is the use of training with positive reinforcement, when the good behavior of the animal is rewarded with something it likes, such as affection, toys or snacks.

Also remembering that, when the pet has a bad behavior, the best thing is to use firm and short words and even “ignore” the puppy. Never attacking the animal. Many people end up giving the dog treats to behave, or even scolding (which the pet can accept, since it’s getting attention and it loves it) and will understand that bad behavior attracts something he likes, it’s important to be careful .

When jealousy can be positive

For those who have a dog that, in addition to being a pet, also acts as a guard dog, this feeling of ownership – whether for the environment in which they live or for the people in the family – becomes more effective than with a dog that gets along well with anybody.

But care must be taken, for even so this jealousy should not be exaggerated to the point of harming the animal. Therefore, the ideal is for the pet to be well socialized and receive the necessary training for a certain function.

If the dog has already acquired a behavior that the tutors are unable to reverse, the ideal is to seek help from a professional trainer.