A Place in the Sun: Geez! Editing error shows Cauã Reymond's double face in scene and web critics; watch

Jeez, what happened here?! A scene from “Um Lugar ao Sol” reverberated on social media, due to an editing error by the soap opera team. This Wednesday (10), viewers saw the reunion of the twins Christian and Renato, played by Cauã Reymond. A slip, however, made it possible to see the face of the actor’s stuntman.

As the protagonist of the plot would have to act “with himself” in some scenes, the solution found by the production was to hire a stuntman very similar to Cauã: his brother, Pavel Reymond. The excerpt took place at a time when Renato takes his twin brother to see his apartment, and offers something he has in the fridge.

This is the best part about your girlfriend’s father owning a supermarket chainhe says, tossing food towards Christian. In the plot, the well-to-do brother is in a relationship full of ups and downs with Barbara (Alinne Moraes). Returning to the scene, Renato ends up bumping into a plate, which falls and breaks on the floor.

The valet promptly bends down and starts picking up the pieces. It was exactly at that moment that the faux pas happened and it was possible to see Pavel’s face. Despite having appeared for a few seconds, the error did not go unnoticed by the public, which reverberated on social networks and criticized the technology used by the broadcaster.

Didn’t they have more time to edit because of the pandemic?“, questioned an internet user, recalling that the serials began to be recorded before the quarantine. “The result was a strange hybrid between Cauã and his brother (who is even thinner)“, criticized a person. “big hole“, said another. See more reactions:

