A Place in the Sun: Geez! Editing error shows Cauã Reymond’s double face in scene and web critics; watch

Jeez, what happened here?! A scene from “Um Lugar ao Sol” reverberated on social media, due to an editing error by the soap opera team. This Wednesday (10), viewers saw the reunion of the twins Christian and Renato, played by Cauã Reymond. A slip, however, made it possible to see the face of the actor’s stuntman.

As the protagonist of the plot would have to act “with himself” in some scenes, the solution found by the production was to hire a stuntman very similar to Cauã: his brother, Pavel Reymond. The excerpt took place at a time when Renato takes his twin brother to see his apartment, and offers something he has in the fridge.

“This is the best part about your girlfriend’s father owning a supermarket chainhe says, tossing food towards Christian. In the plot, the well-to-do brother is in a relationship full of ups and downs with Barbara (Alinne Moraes). Returning to the scene, Renato ends up bumping into a plate, which falls and breaks on the floor.

The valet promptly bends down and starts picking up the pieces. It was exactly at that moment that the faux pas happened and it was possible to see Pavel’s face. Despite having appeared for a few seconds, the error did not go unnoticed by the public, which reverberated on social networks and criticized the technology used by the broadcaster.

Globo forgot to put Cauã in place of the stuntman, pic.twitter.com/t3iQQEVBCO — Luiz Guilherme (@LuiizGuii) November 11, 2021

“Didn’t they have more time to edit because of the pandemic?“, questioned an internet user, recalling that the serials began to be recorded before the quarantine. “The result was a strange hybrid between Cauã and his brother (who is even thinner)“, criticized a person. “big hole“, said another. See more reactions:

Cauã Reymond’s brother is his double in Um Lugar ao Sol. In some scenes they let the boy’s face appear and made a type of FacApp to put Cauã’s face, the result was this strange hybrid between Cauã and his brother (which is thinner than him, even) #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/3v8ynPIWOU — Small and Sad World (@Ramonzituz) November 11, 2021

Damn that faltered in Globo! Caua Reymond’s stunt twin has appeared! #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/JlZFQXrZn1 — Josiah Bless (@BlessJosiah) November 11, 2021

Guys, when one of the twins bent down to pick up the parma ham on the floor… you could see Pavel’s face…Cauã’s brother who acted as a double in the twins’ scenes…I think they didn’t finish the scene, they forgot…if there…lol #UmPlaceAoSun — JLEC (@XXJLeoXX) November 11, 2021

oh people, the stuntman’s face has already appeared twice, instead of the cauã, they didn’t have more time to edit because of the pandemic??? #UmPlaceAoSun — Michelle (@paivasmichelle) November 11, 2021

Globo showed the face of Cauã’s double. His brother if I’m not mistaken. Big hole. LOL — Fernanda (@fernandacezar) November 11, 2021