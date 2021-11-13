A place in the sun: Turnaround! Renato’s son appears and threatens Christian’s farce; know everything

We continued with A LOT of drama in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, just the way we like it! After marrying Barbara (Alinne Moraes) to get a good job in her father-in-law’s supermarket chain, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will face a few good ones. According to the TV News website, the former valet, who assumed the identity of his twin brother after his death, will discover that the deceased had a child with a lover. WL!

This woman, Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre), will appear in the next chapters, starting on November 22, to tell about fatherhood. However, she will put Christian’s farce at risk as it will require a DNA test to prove what she is saying. The twin will be desperate when he sees that his brother Renato’s past could end his plans. Geez!

At this point in the nine o’clock plot, the first unprecedented since the beginning of the pandemic, Santiago’s heiress (José de Abreu) ​​will have become pregnant and given birth to her baby, who will not survive. The situation will make it difficult for her to accept a child from her husband with another and will require the woman to prove that the boy is actually Renato’s heir — Christian in this case, who took the twin’s place.

When approached by Maria Fernanda, her brother’s lover, the former valet will not recognize her, but the girl will make a point of remembering the affair she had with Renato a few years ago, when they lived in Paris, France. DNA can solve everything, right? Right! But the problem is that the DNA of twins is not always exactly the same, which can put Christian in a big mess…

After meeting Maria Fernanda and discovering the “newness”, he will ask for time to prepare his wife Barbara for the bomb, since the girl has just gone through a trauma during her pregnancy. The ex-lover, who is willing to do anything for the son to meet the father, will pretend to accept the proposal. However, when the twin arrives at home, he finds Maria Fernanda face to face with his current wife. Loved Jesus! It’s going to catch fire, Brazil!