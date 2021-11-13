A PS5 Year: Sony Unveils Most Played Games Since Console Launch | Games

Sony released, this Friday (12), a list with the ten most popular games on Playstation 5 (PS5) since its launch, on November 12, 2020. According to the company, this was a way to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the console. The main criterion used for selection was the amount of hours played in each of the titles. The data was calculated based on the period between the day the PS5 was launched and the last day of September 30th.

In this context, who came out ahead was Fortnite, Battle Royale from Epic Games. The list was dominated by shooting games as well as sports games like FIFA. See below for more details on the popularity of games on Sony’s console.

🎮 Buying a PS5 can be made more difficult by production cuts

1 of 2 PS5 makes 1 year and Sony celebrates releasing the ten most played games in the period; see list — Photo: Reproduction/Murilo Molina PS5 turns 1 year and Sony celebrates releasing the ten most played games in the period; see list — Photo: Reproduction/Murilo Molina

It is important to point out that exact data were not disclosed on the amount of hours played in each of the titles during the mentioned period. Sony only showed the names of each of the ten most popular games. Check out all the names in the list below:

All information was released on the official Playstation blog. It was also recalled that more than 360 games have been released for the Playstation 5 to date and that, in total, players have had more than 4.6 billion hours of gameplay on the console.

In addition, the PS5 collaborated with over 26 million hours of content production. Sony ended the message mentioning that more games will be released for the console, with 25 of them being produced by the company itself.

2 of 2 PlayStation 5 surpasses the mark of 13.4 million units worldwide, but still cannot meet public demand — Photo: Divulgação/Sony PlayStation 5 surpasses the mark of 13.4 million units worldwide, but still cannot meet public demand — Photo: Divulgação/Sony

The Playstation 5 has already surpassed the mark of 13 million units sold worldwide. However, the console still suffers from inventory issues, which means that Sony is unable to meet demand from fans or reach the goal of selling 14.8 million units by the end of the year. Regarding games, around 76.4 million titles were sold by the end of October.

With information from gamesradar and gamespot