About to leave? Gabigol talks about the future at Flamengo in an interview

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

Author of the goal that opened Flamengo’s victory over Bahia last Thursday night (11), at Maracanã, forward Gabigol reached the expressive mark of 100 goals scored with the red-black shirt. A day after achieving the feat, the player participated in a live and was honored by FlaTV.

In an interview with the club’s official channel, the shirt 9 did not hide the emotion of achieving the remarkable feat, and projected to take many steps still in the Gávea team, discarding seeking new horizons at the moment.

“Thanking a lot to God, thanking my family, friends, who are my foundation, and Flamengo for giving me the opportunity to play in such a big club, with a big crowd. I hope to continue a remarkable story. I think I was born to play for Flamengo. I learned to love Flamengo. It’s a place I really see myself staying for a long time. I don’t intend to move,” said Gabigol.

It had to be with a red and black shirt, it had to be at Maracanã… 100 times 💪🏽! Thank you God, thank you Flamengo! pic.twitter.com/Ics8daNtW1 — Gabi (@gabigol) November 12, 2021

At Flamengo since 2019, Gabigol was the eighth player in the history of the red-black team to reach the centenary mark in a smaller number of games: there were 142 matches, surpassing one of the biggest idols of the club, “Galinho” Zico.

READ TOO:

Journalist praises Flamengo’s titleholder: “Remains in Brazilian football”

Conmebol sets bans on Palmeiras and Flamengo in the Libertadores final; understand

Flamengo defines logistics for the final of Libertadores against Palmeiras; see details

Palmeiras: Court decides on case against Felipe Melo in Uruguay

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Daniel Alves has a new club, CBF changes head of arbitration and the end of the Felipe Melo case: the latest in football today (12)

Brasileirão: fights against relegation stir home stretch; see the odds

Dudu, Gabigol, Hulk: see the highest paid players in Brasileirão

Neymar takes action against singer Zélia Duncan