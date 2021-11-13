Accident with a bus on the Oswaldo Cruz highway, in SP, leaves people dead

A tourist bus overturned in the Paraíba Valley, on a mountainous stretch of the Oswaldo Cruz highway, at km 75.8, height of São Luiz do Paraitinga (SP), this Saturday morning (13), leaving at least five dead and 48 injured. The information was released by the Fire Department, which operates at the site.

Eleven corporate vehicles, a Military Police helicopter and SAMU (Mobile Emergency Care Service) vehicles are at the scene of the accident, which occurred around 7:00 am.

The bus belongs to the company Arca Turismo and transported 66 passengers, in addition to the driver, from São Paulo to Paraty (RJ). According to firefighters, 12 people who were in the vehicle had no injuries and were treated at the scene; 34 victims were taken to the Santa Casa de Ubatuba — where one did not resist the wounds and died —, 11 went to the Hospital Regional de Taubaté and three went to the emergency room of São Luiz do Paraitinga.

Still on the occurrence of overturning of buses, Rodovia Oswaldo Cruz, 66 passengers + 1 driver, totaling 48 rescued victims, unfortunately 5 fatal victims and 12 victims without injuries. Occurrence in progress. #193 pic.twitter.com/ZOPBY9SHzA — PMESP Fire Department (@BombeirosPMESP) November 13, 2021

The Fire Department disclosed that it had not identified two passengers on the bus among the victims. The corporation claims to be looking under the vehicle, which remains on the road, and says there is a possibility that both of them left the scene before being serviced.

To help victims of the accident, Santa Casa de Ubatuba suspended visits and limited assistance to emergency cases.

Wanted by UOL, Arca Turismo has not yet commented on what happened.

prohibited section

In the stretch where the accident occurred, the passage of buses and trucks is prohibited, except for vehicles of up to seven meters and regular public transport buses.

The two stretches of highway at km 75 were interdicted by the DER-SP (Department of Highways of São Paulo).

The department guides drivers who need to pass through the region to use the Tamoios highway. In addition to the roadblock caused by the accident, there is also a large influx of cars on the road because of the November 15 holiday. DER estimates that 33,000 vehicles will circulate in the region for the next two days.

??Attention users! Oswaldo Cruz SP 125 Highway

Total ban at km 075+000 – Due to an Accident

São Luís do Paraitinga region Alternative route through Rodovia dos Tamoios SP 099 pic.twitter.com/K3r6Z0jkdU — DER-SP (@_dersp) November 13, 2021

Ubatuba City Hall laments deaths

In a note sent to UOL, the Municipality of Ubatuba is in solidarity with the victims’ families and makes itself available to help with the rescue.

“The Municipality of Ubatuba extends its condolences to all family members of the victims of the serious traffic accident involving a tourist bus on the Oswaldo Cruz highway this Saturday morning. The municipality is ready to help everyone, and Santa Casa de Ubatuba remains on the line front in providing first assistance to victims and in welcoming family members.”

The article also seeks contact with the city halls of Taubaté and São Luiz do Paraitinga.

More information in a moment