Actress who lives Chiquinha on the show ‘Chaves’ enters the Book of Records | famous

Marie Antoinette de Las Nieves appeared surprisingly in the media this Friday. THE pigtail from the famous mexican series “Keys” joined the Guinness Book, the book of records. The reason for this feat surprised fans of the series and internet users. The character pigtail is interpreted by Marie Antoinette 48 years and 261 days ago, that’s what the team found Guinness Book.

Because of this, the actress has “the longest career as an actress in the same child role”. The information is already included in the 2022 edition of the book, which has already been released in some countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Chile. Carlos Tapia, from the Guinness Book, spoke about the actress’ achievement and recalled that Chiquinha is a character that has marked generations and continues to be loved by many:

“Chiquinha is a highly recognized character in several countries in Latin America and around the world. The experience and extensive trajectory are unquestionable, as, for decades, generations after generations have grown and enjoyed her character.”, he said. Marie Antoinette also decided to comment on the fact on their social networks:

“It’s a very special day for me. I feel so honored to receive this title for the first time in my life. Thanks to my Chiquinha, I have this wonderful recognition that fills me with joy and satisfaction”, said the actress proud of her trajectory. The veteran has been playing the character from June 20, 1970 to March 6, 2020 as the publication counts.

The actress herself can break the record, because even after the end of counting the years and days in which played Chiquinha, Marie Antoinette continued to perform the function, performing in concert, participating in programs and acting in lives. Currently, the 70-year-old artist is performing on a farewell tour on her way to retirement.

THE “Keys” series he also remained on television for many years. Even though it is an international program, it was very successful in Brazil, it was broadcast from 1984 to 2020 on SBT and in 2018 in the Multishow. Some episodes were made available on the Prime Video in 2020, but the exhibition contract was not renewed, being taken off the poster of the Amazon streaming service.

At the moment, the series is not being broadcast due to an imbroglio between the heirs of Roberto Bolaños (1929-2014), the Chaves and Televisa, a Mexican broadcaster that also owns rights to the work, in addition to the Chespirito Group, which owns the intellectual rights. All did not reach a concession about making the material available to international broadcasters and streaming services.

Corpus at 70

Marie Antoinette decided to post a photo in a bikini on her Instagram and caused a stir on the networks in February of this year. In a rare click, the comedian proved to be fine with her body, as she doesn’t usually post many photos. Always very discreet with the photos and with her personal life, the 70-year-old actress said in the caption that “I haven’t worn a bikini for a long time”. This time he decided to dare and show his good shape. Chiquinha’s interpreter used a basic two-piece black model, favoring the silhouette.

Marie Antoinette does not usually get involved in controversies. A little over a year ago, she was widowed. Her husband, Gabriel Fernandez, died at 85 years of age from pneumonia. They were married for 48 years. “The love of my life is gone, I don’t know what I can be anymore and I don’t want to say anything else. I have to think about what I’m going to do, what I’m going to live for”, she said at the time.

Maria Antonieta posed with certificate and book from the Guinness Book, dressed in her most famous character, Chiquinha (Instagram Reproduction)