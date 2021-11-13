Adventures in History · Greatest eclipse of the century to be seen next week

On Friday, the 19th, the longest lunar eclipse of the century will take place. According to NASA, the phenomenon will last three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, being the longest lasting between those that have occurred since 2001 and those that will happen until 2100.

The event can be seen between the early hours of the day, when the Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon. At that time, about 97% of our natural satellite will be ‘hidden’. But the conditions for your observation will depend on the region.

It is estimated that the eclipse will reach its peak around 6:00 am, following Brasília time. Here in Brazil, for example, the level of ‘coverage’ of the Moon will be a little below 97% and the event, in total, will last about two hours.

The North region will be able to observe the phenomenon in almost its entirety, reports the Diário do Nordeste. In an interview with the periodical, the Astronomy professor Romario Fernandes explains that the eclipse can be seen with the naked eye from all over the Brazilian soil, as long as the clouds do not interfere with the observation.

It will be possible to see the Moon setting practically like the Blood Moon, popular name for the reddish aspect that the Moon assumes during the total lunar eclipse, which, unfortunately, is not the case”, says the expert, who completes by explaining that the phenomenon will occur in the direction in which the sun sets.

Residents of Mexico, the United States, Canada and other North American countries will be the most ‘privileged’. Europe will observe the event almost as it does here in South America. Asia and Oceania will miss the start of the eclipse; Africa and the Middle East will not observe it for a moment.