Affront? Simone Medina becomes Yasmin Brunet’s former mother-in-law

The mother of three-time world surfing champion Gabriel Medina seems committed to increasing the circle of friends on social media. But, curiously, Simone Medina has been looking for new friends exactly among people who already lived with her daughter-in-law, Yasmin Brunet. In the most recent attempt, discovered by the LeoDias column, Simone followed Giselle Soares, Yasmin’s former mother-in-law.

It is not the first move in this direction made by the matriarch of the Medina. In October, Simone left a comment on the last post of model Evandro Soldati, ex-husband of Yasmin Brunet. “God bless you,” Yasmim’s mother-in-law wrote, in a casual post in which the influencer appeared playing with a dog.

Simone has always been active in the lives of her children, sharing her relationship with God and valuing her family on social media. Upon turning 51, the matriarch of the Medina clan caught the attention of her followers for not being with her two eldest sons, Gabriel and Felipe. The separation had a reason: relationship problems.

In April of this year, Simone took the name of her children from the Instagram bio, leaving only 16-year-old Sophia. But, with the repercussion of the first controversies of the Medina family, it undid the attitude.

In an exclusive interview to the column in May of this year, Simone said that Gabriel has not spoken with his younger sister since he started dating Yasmim. “She came for a weekend and never left his house. They live in a controlling relationship. He doesn’t even talk to his sister anymore. She took him away from everyone else. She determines what he should eat. We’re not talking right now because of all this. We are a company, but now we are dissolving this company”, he commented in an interview.

