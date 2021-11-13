After a duel under pressure in the 1st round, Inter re-encounters Athletico with his eye on the G-6 of the Brasileirão | International

A round after facing Athletico under turmoil and a demand from the crowd, Inter meets the Paraná team this Saturday, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio, in a moment of stability, despite failing to advance in the Brazilian Championship table.

Hurricane was the first opponent in Colorado after being eliminated by Olimpia, at home, in the Libertadores round of 16. Still hampered by the impact of the main competition on the continent, the team lost 2-1 in Curitiba, in the 13th round of Serie A.

On the eve of that game, radio stations in Porto Alegre caught at least three fans arguing with players at Salgado Filho airport before boarding to Paraná. Edenilson, Yuri Alberto, Rodrigo Dourado and Thiago Galhardo, who was still at the club, were the main targets.

The moment marked the apex of the crisis for the season. But, after the adjustments made by Diego Aguirre, the gauchos got back on track for victories and host Athletico this Saturday in a very different situation from the first meeting.

While the number of classifieds for the Libertadores in the Brasileirão does not take final shape due to the decisions of the Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Sudamericana, the Inter tries to return to G-6 to end the season with the goal achieved without depending on the results of other competitions.

So far, Inter has managed to be among the top six for six rounds of the Brasileirão. To finish the weekend again in the group, they need to beat Athletico and count on Corinthians losing to Cuiabá.

In addition to the quality of the rival, finalist in the Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, Inter will have to overcome the absence of two of its main players. Suspended, Yuri Alberto is embezzled. Taison, with a dislocated shoulder, is also likely to miss Saturday’s clash.

1 of 1 Diego Aguirre managed to give Inter a new face — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/DVG/Inter Diego Aguirre managed to give Inter a new face — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/DVG/Inter

The expectation is that Matheus Cadorini, a young man who appeared prominently in the opportunities received, can lead the attack against Athletico-PR. And that Mauricio continues as the central midfielder of the team. Patrick and Saravia returned after serving a suspension in the defeat against Juventude.

With 10 unbeaten games at Beira-Rio, Inter will have the chance to continue relying only on their own forces to guarantee a place in the Libertadores 2022. In a direct confrontation, the distance between the teams is three points.