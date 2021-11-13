After burnout, they founded healthtech Serena

A careful look at market demands led Santa Catarina-born Giovanna Zattar, 26, and Tuly Iavorsky, 30, to found healthtech Serena in the middle of the pandemic. It is a startup that seeks to promote health in a comprehensive and personalized way. “We realized that there was a good opportunity, as everyone began to look much more towards health and prevention and there was also regulation of telemedicine. It was the union of the right moment for us and the market demand”, says Tuly.

After a journey in the corporate world and having suffered a burnout at a time when little was said about it, the two friends began researching the market to find more complete and integrated ways to take care of their health. “We went through several specialists, both those who looked at our physical and emotional health, but we were unable to have a diagnosis that would unite the two spheres”, says Tuly.

Thus, they began to study the innovations that were happening in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Israel to find something with more effective results in relation to health and bring it to Brazil. That’s when they got to know lifestyle medicine, an approach that was born in California, in Loma Linda, known as one of the Blue Zones, regions in the world that have the highest quality of life and where people live longer.

Tuly explains that this is an approach within medicine that understands that health is the result of a balance between six spheres: healthy eating, physical activity, sleep health, toxic control, mental health and relationships. That is, the balance between the physical and the mental that is so sought after today. “Our solution is based not only on treatment, but also on disease prevention and health promotion,” explains Tuly.

“Tuly and I are like yin and yang, one complements the other,” says Giovana Image: Personal archive

Technology and personalized monitoring

Today, the company has 15 partner specialists, such as gastroenterologists, gynecologists and psychologists, and its medical leadership is specialist Silvia Lagrotta, who brought the lifestyle approach to Brazil. With a business model based on subscriptions, the so-called 12-month journeys, the idea is to offer personalized and continuous care, combined with technology, to understand the health needs and goals of members and create a personalized treatment and follow-up plan. The annual plan entitles you to a health coach and a doctor and costs the equivalent of about 5 reais per day.

With this structure and the accelerated growth of the last few months, the company caught the attention of angel investors. Recently, the business received a contribution of more than US$ 600 thousand (more than R$ 3 million) which will be used to expand the team, improve services, invest in technologies such as artificial intelligence and take the company to another level. The perspective is to serve 20 thousand people by next year.

The idea is to work with medicine that is increasingly predictive and based on data and with continuous monitoring of members. This is the medicine of the future. Giovanna Zattar

Education and awareness work

The biggest challenge was to launch a service that is still in its infancy in Brazil. “Serena is the first healthcare startup in the country to work with lifestyle medicine and this brings additional obstacles. It is more difficult to find an investor, partner and client”, says Giovana. According to her, the traditional model of medicine is still deeply rooted in Brazilian culture and a structured education and awareness work was needed.

Because of this, before launching the brand, the two worked on generating content on a blog and on Instagram to spread knowledge about the subject. They’ve recently expanded this pillar with the launch of a podcast.

To start the company, in addition to consolidating the medical team and structuring the methodology, they used something common in the startup world, the MVP, Minimum Viable Product, to test the solution and make adjustments. There were 100 paying people using the service and, according to them, the responses were positive. “Some managed to reduce the level of stress, others reduced their medications and lost weight”, says Tuly. The company, which started out serving only individuals, is now also working with the solution for companies.

pillars of success

In addition to bringing something innovative to Brazil, Tuly and Giovanna attribute the company’s success to two pillars. The first is resilience. They didn’t let the difficulties and the “nots” they received to shake them, nor the fact that they were young women. “Of course we saw all kinds of looks and comments and even people who didn’t return to us. But it’s very difficult for Tuly and I to reach the level of ‘hey, I can’t take it anymore,'” says Giovanna.

Every one not received at meetings to close investments served for them to reevaluate the business plan to make the necessary adjustments. “Resilience also comes from the passion we have for what we do. We started with no money, no product and each one at home in the middle of a pandemic. But the passion didn’t let us give up,” he says.

The second pillar is the complementarity that exists between the two, an essential aspect when thinking about a partner for a company. “Tuly and I are like yin and yang, one complements the other,” he says. “I’ve always been a communication, sales and institutional relations person, and Tuly has a trajectory focused on the financial market, more analytical and strategy building. We managed to join our forces in favor of the company.”