After lines, Botafogo expands windows at Nilton Santos for tickets for the match against Operário

After registering many queues and complaints, the Botafogo he announced that he expanded the number of booths to serve the public at Nilton Santos Stadium, seeking tickets for Monday’s duel against Operário.

Since this Saturday, the North box office of Nilton Santos and General Severiano’s headquarters have been operating as a physical point of sale and also for the collection of tickets and gratuities.

Fans were complaining that only two booths at the North box office were open, causing a line to nearly double the block. In addition, another point criticized was the lack of advisors – a problem that the club also promised to solve.

Until this Friday, more than 15 thousand tickets had been sold in advance. Botafogo guarantees access with a victory against the Operário without the need for other results.

Check out the full service for Botafogo x Operário:

It’s time to fill our house and play together in pursuit of the biggest goal of the season! With a total load of 29,990 tickets, check-in and ticket sales are available through the website botafogo.com.br/ingresso for the duel between Botafogo x Operário, valid for the thirty-sixth round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, which will take place on Monday (11/15), at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium. With promotion in the northern sector, tickets will cost from R$10 and members have special advantages.

ATTENTION! WITH THE NEW DECREE No. 49,766 OF THE RIO DE JANEIRO CITY HALL, FANS WHO ARE UP TO DATE WITH THE VACCINATION CALENDAR WILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS THE STADIUM ON THE DAY OF THE GAME:

Over 18 years old with:

– Single dose

– Third dose (booster) *Not mandatory

– Two doses of vaccine

Under 18:

– Access granted without the need for a vaccine test or proof;

Antigen testing is no longer necessary;

Important: Fans who are not up to date with the vaccination schedule in Rio de Janeiro will automatically be DISABLED to access the game.

GAME SERVICE:

Load available: 29,990 TICKETS

Sale and check-in: BOTAFOGO.COM.BR/INGRESSO

Tickets will be sold until 12:00 on Monday (15/11).

There will be sales at physical stations and fans can pick up the ticket at one of the physical points indicated.

Opening of the gates: 2 pm

AVAILABLE SECTORS:

North, Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, West Sector Box and Tribune

(South sector is blocked)

TICKETS VALUES:

NORTH SECTOR (ACCESS BY NORTH SECTOR) – SOLD OFF

Full – BRL 20

Half – BRL 10

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Creates + – Free Check-In

SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$10

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$10

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

Full – BRL 60

Half – BRL 30

Supporters holding the Season 2020 Package “Lower East”, “Nobody loves like us” and “Lower West” – Free Check-in*

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Creates + – Free Check-In

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$30

SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$30

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$30

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY WEST SECTOR)

Full – BRL 100

Half – BRL 50

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in

Supporters holding the “2020 Lower West Season Package” – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$35

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$50

SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$50

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$50

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ENTRY FROM EAST SECTOR)

Full – BRL 50

Half – BRL 25

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in

Supporters holding the “2020 Lower West Season Package” – Free Check-in

Supporters holding the Season 2020 Package “Lower East”, “Nobody loves like us” and “Lower West” – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$25

SHIRT 7 – Creates – R$25

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$25

*Only active fan members whose “2020 Season Package” has been fully paid will be able to check-in.

COURT OF HONOR

Integer – R$360

Half – BRL 210

Owner-partners and fans of all plans pay half price.

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included.

WITHDRAWAL OF TICKETS AND PHYSICAL SALES

To facilitate the logistics of Alvinegra fans and avoid discomfort, the fan may purchase and withdraw the ticket for the match at one of the physical stations indicated by the Club below:

Points of sale and withdrawal:

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Saturday (11/13): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Sunday (11/14): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Monday (11/15): 9 am to 12 pm

General Severiano

– Saturday (11/13): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Sunday (11/14): 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

– Monday (11/15): 9 am to 12 pm

*Tickets will be sold on the website and at the box office until 12:00 on Monday (11/15).

*Exchange of tickets is not mandatory;

VACCINE PROOF

Proof of vaccination will be given at the time of access to the Stadium, upon presentation of the printed card or on the ConecSUS application, together with an official document with a photo.

HALF ENTRY

According to Law No. 12.933, of December 26, 2013, and Law No. 3364, of January 7, 2000, half-price is the right for students, young people from 12 to 21 years old, low-income young people registered in the Registry The only one for Social Programs of the Federal Government, teachers from the municipal public education system and PNE companions.

To make the purchase, it will be mandatory to upload the document that proves vaccination + the official document with photo that proves the benefit at the time of purchase and when accessing the Stadium.

FREE

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law who comply with the requirements for access to the Stadium, must redeem the gratuity, exclusively, on the days defined for online ticket exchange at physical exchange points.

Exchange stations:

To carry out the withdrawal, it will be mandatory to present the document that proves the vaccination + the official document with photo that proves the benefit at the time of withdrawal and when accessing the Stadium (The benefit is limited to 10% of the charge).

VISITING FANS

There will be no sale and place for the visiting fans in this match.

PARKING

The Norte 1 car park, located on Rua das Oficinas, will open at 1:00 pm and will cost R$40.00. Camisa 7 Partners and Owner-Partners have a discount and pay only R$20.00. Payment will be made on time and in cash. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.