After protesting against CBF, Sport sends letter asking for “date maintenance” in game against Flamengo | sport

The problem about the date of the confrontation between Sport and Flamengo, for Serie A, gained another chapter this Friday. After protesting against the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for scheduling the game on December 3rd, the Lion sent a letter to the entity asking for the maintenance of the originally scheduled date, November 24th.

CLICK HERE to see more Sport news

The board of Sport defined the club’s posture in a meeting during the afternoon of this Friday, explains Leão’s legal vice president, Rodrigo Guedes.

– We met and officiated the CBF during this afternoon. These changes affect logistics and Sport had several other requests denied. We just want the maintenance of the initial dates – says the leader.

After Sport said it would not accept “change in the table”, CBF sets a duel with Flamengo for 12/3

1 of 3 Ronaldo and Zé Welison in Flamengo x Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife Ronaldo and Zé Welison in Flamengo x Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife

The story began a week ago, when reporter Eric Faria informed about a possible change in the match date between the clubs – at the request of the Rio team aiming at better logistics for the Libertadores final, on November 27, against Palmeiras. Sport then issued an official notice saying that it would not accept changes in their games in the Serie A table.

The Lion was working on its planning with the November 24th date, although it has not been officially confirmed by the agency. It was an initial forecast, based on the progress of the Brazilian rounds. But five days after the official statement from the Brazilian team member from Pernambuco, the CBF confirmed the match for December 3rd, which caused indignation in the club.

Sport says he is outraged with the match date against Flamengo: “The CBF benefited only one club”

Sport loses to América-MG and gets complicated in Serie A

Sport says that it is surprised by the detailed publication of the 35th to 38th rounds – in which the match against Flamengo is scheduled for December. On December 24th, there is a late match between the Rio de Janeiro club and Grêmio.

– Delayed at Flamengo’s own request due to the call-up of players for the 2022 World Cup Elimination matches – says the official letter.

With the date change, Sport will need to play three games in seven days in the final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals. He receives Flamengo on a Friday, visits Chapecoense on Monday and returns to Recife to face Athletico on Thursday.

“Once again, Sport is penalized with changes in the table, affecting the entire schedule, causing excessive wear to its athletes and, worse, causing strangeness in the final straight of the championship. In this tuning fork, it requires the maintenance of previously defined dates” , says the text of the document.

CBF maintains its position through the explanations published in the table detail. In the case of Sport x Flamengo, he said that the change happened so that all teams play the same number of games as visitors and as home team in the last rounds of Serie A. A scenario that makes an alteration in the date of the confrontation unlikely.

In the evaluation of Rubro-negro, however, the measure will affect the logistics of the duel in Chapecó – a city almost 3,000km away from Recife.

– The balance that is being sought to ensure, in fact, in relation to the applicant, will be the opposite, there will be an imbalance due to the excessive wear and tear of travel – the text says.

Check the full letter

2 of 3 Official letter written by Sport for the CBF, asking for the maintenance of the start date for the duel with Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction Official letter written by Sport for the CBF, requesting the maintenance of the starting date for the duel with Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction