After Xavi’s approval, Barcelona is close to official agreement with Daniel Alves | spanish football

Daniel Alves is close to making his return to Barcelona official. At least that’s what the Spanish press guarantees this Friday. Several vehicles in the country claim that Xavi, the club’s new coach, has approved the hiring, as well as president Joan Laporta.

And according to the publications, the old age of the former São Paulo player (38 years old) is not a problem at all. Xavi sees Daniel Alves as the ideal name to help a squad full of young players, adding experience and a competitive and winning spirit.

See the Spanish Championship table

1 of 2 Daniel Alves and Xavi Hernández for Barcelona in 2015 — Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images Daniel Alves and Xavi Hernández for Barcelona in 2015 — Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Considered the greatest right-back in the history of Barça, the Brazilian is the player with the most official titles in football history: 42 (23 of them wearing the Catalan club shirt).

Besides, Xavi expects a lot from him on the field. The coach knows he needs players of character to face a difficult transitional moment at Barcelona, ​​who are facing a serious financial crisis. And Daniel Alves, who worked at Barcelona between 2008 and 2016, is used to dealing with difficult situations.

But speaking of a complicated financial situation, how to hire Daniel Alves? According to the Spanish press, the Brazilian, who obviously would come free of charge for having no contract with any other club, would accept a lower fee than usual. And he would only sign for one season, precisely to be part of this beginning of Xavi’s work.

At Barça, the intention is to make it official as soon as possible. And Xavi would love to welcome you to the Catalan classic on the 20th against Espanyol at Camp Nou. However, the club hopes to receive authorization from La Liga to be able to register Daniel Alves who, despite being a free player, played in some games for São Paulo in September, when the 2021/22 season was already underway. If it does not get this authorization, Barcelona plans to have the player from January 1, 2022.

Recently, in an interview with the daily “Sport” and before the arrival of Xavi, Daniel Alves said that he would be willing to play for Barcelona.

– I left saying that when Barça needed me I would be at their disposal no matter where I was. The affection, love and respect I have for this house is awesome. If Barça thinks it needs me, just call me,” he said.