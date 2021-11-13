Alckmin does not rule out being Lula’s deputy and says he is ‘honored’ for being remembered

The ex-governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB), did not rule out the possibility of being vice president of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022 and stated that he did not have “insurmountable differences” with the PT.

A historic opponent of the PT, having contested the election against Lula himself, Alckmin has been courted by the party to form a pair with the former president at the polls. Asked this Friday, 12, about the progress of the negotiations, the almost ex-toucan stated that he was “very honored” to be remembered.

“They’ve already said that I’m going to be a candidate for the Senate, for governor, for vice president. Let’s listen. I am very honored to remember my name”, he told journalists after participating with the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) in a recording of the reality show “O Politico”, created by former SP governor Márcio França (PSB).

Alckmin also highlighted that Lula has an appreciation for democracy and that it is time to mature conversations.

“Politics must be done with civility. It is necessary to rescue the good policy. It has to be done with those who appreciate democracy. […] But of course [Lula] have [apreço pela democracia], not just him. It’s obvious,” he said.

After leaving the PSDB, of which he is a historical affiliate, Alckmin is negotiating to join the PSD and the PSB, the party for which he would be Lula’s deputy. As shown by Estadão, the former governor also talks with União Brasil, an acronym resulting from the merger between PSL and DEM. Despite talks about the alliance until recently unlikely, the still toucan paves the way for the idea of ​​running for state government again next year. In a tone of mystery about his political future, he said the decision would be made and announced shortly.

“In relation to candidacies, the decision is not now. The election is not next month. It’s in October of next year, then we’ll call you and we’ll give you new paths. It won’t take long, no”, he said.

Last week, the former governor came to social media to talk about the rumors circulating regarding the alliance with Lula. “Many speculations have arisen in recent days. I keep traveling around São Paulo and thinking about the problems of our people”, he wrote.

At the end of the reality recording, França reinforced the invitation for Alckmin to join the PSB and showed himself in favor of a double between the former governor and Lula.

“I want to be a candidate for governor of São Paulo. What’s best for that, I’ll work to make it happen”, stated França. In São Paulo, the PSB is trying to convince the PT to give up Haddad’s candidacy for the São Paulo government in order to support France’s. The movement, if it receives the consent of the PT members, would facilitate a national alliance between the acronyms for 2022.

