Alckmin does not rule out the possibility of being Lula’s deputy

posted on 11/12/2021 9:18 PM / updated on 11/12/2021 9:29 PM

(credit: PT - AE Disclosure)


(credit: PT – AE Disclosure)

The ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) said, this Friday (12/11), that he does not rule out the possibility of being vice president of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the next elections. He said he was “honored” to learn that his name was aired to compose the former president’s national ticket.

“It has already been said that I will be a candidate for the Senate, for governor, for vice president. We will listen. I am very honored to remember my name,” he said, adding that he will “mature by talking,” said the former governor.

