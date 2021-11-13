Alckmin says he has no insurmountable differences with Lula and that he is ‘honored’ with the suggestion to be vice president

SAO PAULO – Ventilated as a possible deputy on the ticket of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the presidency in 2022, the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin, who is leaving the PSDB, said this Friday that he is “honored” with the memory of your name. However, he stated that the decision on his candidacy is not for now.

“They’ve already said I’m going to run for the Senate, for governor, for vice president.” Let’s listen. I am very honored to remember my name – he said, adding that he will “mature talking”.

The former governor denied that he has insurmountable differences with Lula and said that politics must be done with civility and with someone who appreciates democracy. Asked if the PT member has this quality, he replied:

‘Of course there is, not just him, of course he has.

Alckmin also said that the decision on the candidacy “is not for now”.

This Friday, Alckmin was in the recording of a reality show about politics promoted by the ex-governor of São Paulo and his ex-deputy Márcio França (PSB). Ciro Gomes (PDT) also participated.

França, at the end of the event, reiterated the invitation to Alckmin to join the PSB. The toucan has already confirmed the departure of the PSDB, but is talking to other parties, such as PSD and União Brasil, merger of DEM with PSL.

France was in favor of an alliance between the PT and Alckmin:

— Alckmin is a national board. He has a lot of experience, he is a familiar name, no one has an absolute hatred or aversion to him. And he got back into position,” he said.

At the same event, Ciro criticized Sergio Moro’s affiliation with Podemos and said that the third way does not exist:





Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator called attention to the CPI of Covid Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 26/06/2021 After annulling the convictions at the Car Wash, Lula reestablished political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option on the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may come up against the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio Neto is among the politicians who dispute the PSDB caucuses Photo: Disclosure Since he left the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil

— There is no third way, this is a great intellectual swindle that has become fashionable, everyone says that, and you keep confusing garlic with peanuts. What do I have to do with Sergio Moro? What do I have to do with Doria? said the former minister.

Regarding Datena, who has been cited as a possible vice president on the presidential ticket, Ciro stated that he has a very strong affinity with the communicator, whom he met while he was a PT militant.

“Datena is prepared to dispute anything. What does he have that Moro doesn’t have?