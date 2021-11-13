Aline, Dayane and Rico break their dick after gossip about Marina · TV News

The atmosphere caught fire this Friday afternoon (12) in A Fazenda 13. During a dynamic, Aline Mineiro and Rico Melquiades exposed the gossip that Dayane Mello had done about Marina Ferrari’s body. Angry, former Big Brother Italy began to argue with the two former allies.

The confusion took place while the pedestrians were recording the frame Última Chance, which airs on the program Hora do Faro. “You liar,” Dayane yelled at Rico. “I was together, I heard. I’m not gossip, I heard. We still defended Marina,” interrupted Aline.

Valentina Francavilla, who is getting closer to Dayane, also wanted to appear in the shack. “What moral does Rico have to say if he detonated Marina?” the stage assistant fired.

Calm as always, Marina asked for the right to speak to comment on the situation, but she was almost unable to speak, as the screams took over the environment.

“I just wanted to say that I didn’t even know about this issue of Day’s female audience, I don’t know her, I didn’t go after her work. I really only scored something that I heard,” explained the woman from Alagoas, referring to the fact of Dayane having already made some feminist speeches on the reality show, but still having made derogatory comments about her body.

“What did you hear? They came to gossip a lie, girl. You’re a beast, a big beast, that’s what you are. You’re a fake, twice voted the boy to go away and now you’re pretending to be best friend . Now do you want to destroy me?”, ex-Big Brother Italia shouted, quite irritated.

“We don’t want to destroy you. Assume the truth of what you said at the party, you say so. You know what you said at the party,” Aline replied then. Rico also shouted a few words, but was interrupted by Marina.

“I’m not fake, much less with Rico, I interact with him and tell him every day what I think about him. I go up and tell him everything bad I think about him. I’m very real with him “, completed the ex-flirt of Gui Araujo.

The complete fight will air on Sunday (14) on the program Hora do Faro, which will also feature the presence of Tiago Piquilo, eliminated from the week.

🎬Credits:

(TV RECORD // PLAY PLUS)#The farm

Moment Aline and Rico confirmed that Dayane really badmouthed Marina’s appearance and bullshit heated up. pic.twitter.com/n6d7VsSMCg — 𝓔𝓾 ✍️ (@Me_simplement) November 12, 2021

What did Dayane say about Marina?

During the last party on the show, Dayane criticized Marina’s appearance as she chatted with Aline and Rico. “It’s not sensual at all, zero. The least sensual woman I’ve seen in this house. Beauty isn’t all that either. It’s not all that. I don’t even think she’s beautiful,” fired the Santa Catarina native.

“I don’t think so,” countered the ex-panicat. Rico agreed: “I don’t think so either.” “I don’t like muscular women,” continued the former Big Brother Italy. “She is not muscular!”, replied the Alagoas. “Very much! She looks like a man, love,” Dayane insisted.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#58 – Five Reality Shows to Watch Instead of The Farm 13” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos