Aline says she fell in love with Day during DR

After falling out during a dynamic and criticizing each other, Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro had a long DR in their bedroom, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The chat was accompanied by Valentina Francavilla, Solange Gomes and MC Gui, who were also in the room.

In the conversation, Dayane said that she didn’t want to reconcile with Aline before because she was lost and needed to protect herself in the game. The ex-panicat confessed that she fell in love with her colleague in confinement.

Like it or not, I fell in love with you, I liked you, said Aline.

Day responded with a laugh, asking Aline to stop saying that.

Rico was also the subject of the group. MC Gui and Valentina tried to convince the duo that they were in “negative energy” because of their proximity to the comedian. Everyone tried to convince Aline to get away from the pawn.

“What we’re all trying to warn you about isn’t because you’re silly or not smart. […] He has such an evil power to take people. If so many people are trying to alert you to something we all see and you can’t see it,” argued Valentina.

Dayane added that Rico used her, Valentina and Aline to play a game in his favor, and again cited the ex-panicat’s friendship with the comedian as a reason to distance himself from his friend.

“I’m feeding something inside me that’s not nice, against you. You know when you look at someone and say, ‘She’s just like him’?”, said the model.

Aline defended herself, saying that everything is being seen by the public and that she is not “going along” with the comedian, in addition to asking Dayane to stop judging her. The ex-panicat says that being close to Rico doesn’t mean condoning all of the pawn’s attitudes.

The ex-Grande Fratello’s demands regarding Aline’s lack of positioning were also addressed. The two agreed that they didn’t usually speak ill of other people when they were together, but Dayane insisted that he needed a firmer stance from Aline at times.

“You didn’t take a stand from the things I wanted. Sometimes I wanted your opinion, something more concrete,” said the model.

You always wanted me to position myself. I was only playing if I positioned myself the way you wanted. Aline Mineiro

“For me, you’re a woman who has a lot of personality. But in the little things, you either pretend you don’t want to see it, or it’s okay because it suits you,” Dayane said.

After the long argument, Dayane and Aline hugged, apparently making peace between the pair.

