All the Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars news that will arrive in streaming

Check out the company’s event trailers and teasers.

This Friday morning (12), the Disney released the news that will soon arrive in its streaming catalog during the event that celebrates the anniversary of Disney+: O Disney+Day. Check out everything that was shown:

Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild

After the sale of Fox, Disney took the reins of the Ice Age franchise. A teaser for the next movie in the franchise, Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild, It was released. The movie arrives in January 29th on Disney+.

Baymax

Fans of Operation Big Hero can cheer, as Disney released a trailer for the solo animated series of Baymax. The little robot will look for its place in the world far from Hiro. The premiere will take place in the Brazilian winter of 2022.

Twelve is too much

Twelve is too much made a big hit in the 2000s and now a new movie with a more diverse cast will be released on Disney+ in March 2022. The cast commented on the news.

disenchanted

the sequence of enchanted, a musical that mixes live-action with animation, will arrive in the Brazilian spring of 2022. The cast of Disenchanted commented on the matter.

The official logo of the film was also released. Check out:

predator

New movie prequel to predator has been confirmed for the Hulu. Prey arrives in the Brazilian winter of 2022, probably in the Star+.

diary of a Wimpy Kid

the movie of The diary of a banana made by Disney will come to streaming in December 3rd.

The sequence, Banana Diary 2: Rodrick is the man! has been confirmed for 2022 with its logo.

The Beatles Get Back

the docusseries The Beatles Get Back will come to Disney+ in three parts from November 25th.

Tico and Teco and the Defenders of the Law

The release of the new movie from the classic cartoon featuring the voices of John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will arrive in the fall of 2022.

Abracadabra 2

The first official photo of the former cast in the sequence was released. Abracadabra 2 will arrive in the spring of 2022 to Disney+.

Pinocchio

The live-action movie of Pinocchio will arrive in the Brazilian spring of 2022. The cast includes Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.

National Geographic

Among the news from National Geographic, we will have a documentary with Will Smith and another with Chris Hemsworth.

Sneakerella

Trailer for Cinderella’s new musical has been released. The new movie, Sneakerella, will be about a boy who loses his tennis. The launch is scheduled for February 18th.

The Radical Family: Bigger and Better

The return of the revolutionary design starring a black family will arrive soon. The Radical Family: Bigger and Better won a trailer and its debut is slated for February 2022.

Tiana

Tiana’s solo series, by Princesa eo Sapo, brought unprecedented conceptual art.

High School Musical The Musical The Series – Season 3

We had confirmation of a new season and it was suggested that the big theme will be Frozen a freezing adventure.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Disney+ has confirmed the new live-action series that adapts the book of The Spiderwick Chronicles. Concept arts were displayed.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Nautilus, the live-action series inspired by Jules Verne’s classic book, has been confirmed by Disney+. The protagonist, Captain Nemo, will be played by Shazad Latif, from Star Trek: Discovery.

Cars: On The Road!

A new series of Cars, Cars: On The Road!, with exclusive preview on Disney+. Conceptual images were released.

Win or Lose

Pixar’s new series has been announced, Win or Lose, who had followed a school softball team as a big league approached.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

live-action series of Star Wars has been confirmed for 2022. Ewan McGregor appeared with concept art of Obi-Wan Kenobi, reinforcing the return of Darth Vader that had already been announced.

X-Men: The Animated Series

The animated series of X-Men, famous in the 90s, will continue on Disney+. Disney confirmed that the project will be run by Marvel Studios itself. The premiere is scheduled for 2023.

Marvel Studios Series Previews

Logos of upcoming Marvel productions were released, some unpublished and some not. Among them, we had moon knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and the second season of What If.

moon knight

the teaser of moon knight, exclusive to Disney+, showed Oscar Isaac as the protagonist confused with his multiple personalities.

Ms. Marvel

the teaser of Ms. Marvel, exclusive to Disney+, confirmed the new powers of Kamala Khan. We have pictures of the actress in amazing uniforms.

she-hulk

the teaser of she-hulk, exclusive to Disney+, showed a glimpse of the first photos of the new Marvel heroine.

New series from Marvel Studios

New Marvel Studios series were also confirmed, with the official logos: