Ana Paula Padrão reveals having removed the uterus and says what sex is like after 50 years old · TV News

Ana Paula Padrão gave a personal statement about her sex life and the discoveries she made in this area after turning 50 years old. The presenter of MasterChef Brasil revealed that she underwent surgery to remove the uterus and ovaries, undergo hormone replacement therapy and stated that it is possible to have pleasure and libido in maturity.

“Does sex change in the 50+? It changes. And it can be for the better! A doctor friend told me one day that sex lives in the head. I totally agree. If a woman believes that 50+ is the age of invisibility, she will will be invisible. Just like the one who believes that certain clothes are not for her, that it’s time to cut her hair or maintain a certain modesty in her behavior,” explained Ana Paula in an Instagram post.

She continued the text and talked about the process of removing the uterus, called a hysterectomy. “I need to recognize here that menopause has an important effect on libido, which I didn’t go through. Even before that time, I saw some uterine fibroids, which I’ve lived with for many years, grow to the point of worrying my gynecologist, and we decided that uterus and ovaries should go away. I was hysterectomized and immediately started hormone replacement,” she said.

“I could not have adapted to it as happens with many women. But for me it was calm and, for those who can adhere without contraindications, I recommend it”, added the presenter.

Now 55 years old, Ana Paula has continued to speak positively to her followers about her sexual life in maturity. “I still believe that the main sexual ignition is to feel comfortable with your body and enjoy the intimacy and pleasure that the sexual act provides. With someone you love, it’s perfect! There is a magic in undressing in front of the other person , literally and metaphorically too,” he said.

I’ve tried to hide, when I was younger, parts of my body that I didn’t like very much, and the thought torn between shame and surrender is the most powerful antidote to pleasure. The more mature woman who enjoys sex because she likes it – and knows what she likes – has freed herself from the culture of ‘her time is past’. For her, the time has come, and her mother is on!

“Passing 50 is to be free from concern with reproduction, ethics and aesthetics and enjoy all the nuances of that moment just for what it brings us in animal instinctual pleasure. It’s good and that’s it. Despite that, research shows that at least half of the women over 50 gave up their sex life and some of them with relief Taboo? Machismo? Hormones? A little of each? I don’t know but I assure you, friend 50+, it’s worth talking about! “, concluded the presenter, with an invitation.

Check out the publication by Ana Paula Padrão: