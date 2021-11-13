Aneel’s technical area sees the need for an average adjustment of 21% in electricity bills in 2022 | water crisis

The technical area of ​​the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) calculated that the average tariff adjustment on electricity bills in 2022 should be 21.04% to cover the gap generated by the energy crisis this year.

Brazil is experiencing the worst water crisis in the last 91 years. Because of this, the government had to activate the thermoelectric plants to guarantee the supply of electricity, which increased the cost of energy production (see below).

Information about the possible adjustment is contained in a letter from the agency’s Tariff Management superintendence sent to the board’s advisory office. The letter is from the 5th of November. The information was first released by the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo” and confirmed by the g1.

“In this context, our estimates point to an average tariff impact scenario in 2022 of around 21.04%, when the entire universe of distributor costs is evaluated and these impacts of measures to face the water crisis are included”, writes Claudio Elias Carvalho , deputy superintendent of tariff management.

However, the readjustment that will actually be applied to electricity bills in 2022 can still change, as the final decision is up to Aneel’s board of directors. The government has also announced that it is studying measures to mitigate the tariff impact in 2022.

cost of energy crisis

According to the technical area, the collection deficit of the tariff flag system will reach 13 billion by April 2022, even considering the application of the water scarcity flag to electricity bills, which adds R$ 14.20 to the bills for each 100 kW/h consumed.

“This cost deficit [da Conta Bandeiras] compared to the distribution tariff coverage, it implies an average tariff impact of approximately 6.37%”, says Aneel’s technical area.

The tariff flag is a system created in 2015 that applies an additional charge to electricity bills whenever the cost of energy production in the country increases.

The cost of producing energy increased because the country had to activate thermoelectric plants to guarantee the supply of electricity. Thermoelectric plants are the most expensive plants in the system, as they use fuels such as coal, oil, diesel oil and natural gas to operate.

In addition to the deficit in the collection of the flags system, the emergency purchase of reserve energy, in the auction held in October, will cost R$ 9 billion in 2022, which is equivalent to an average tariff impact of 4.49%, according to the data from the superintendence.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) will support a new loan to distributors to cover the extra costs of energy generation in 2021. The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) is responsible for coordinating the operation with banks public and private.

The goal is to prevent the entire extra cost bill from being passed on to consumers in 2022, the election year. With the loan, the cost will be diluted over time. The bill will still be paid by consumers, with interest.

According to the g1, the value of the new loan should be between R$ 10 billion and R$ 15 billion, plus the interest rate that is being defined. The value will be paid by consumers over six to eight years, through a charge applied to the electricity bill.