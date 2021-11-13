Angela Merkel Calls for National Effort to End New Covid-19 Wave in Germany | World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared this Saturday (13) that a “national effort” is needed to end the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Germany and urged people to get the vaccine.

“I am very concerned about the situation. We are facing difficult weeks. We need a national effort to end the strong wave of autumn and winter [no hemisfério norte] of the pandemic,” Merkel stated in her weekly podcast.

“If we stay united, if we think about protecting ourselves and taking care of others, we can save a large part of our country in winter,” he added.

Merkel expressed concern about the strong increase in infections, the high number of patients in ICUs and the large number of daily deaths, especially in regions with low vaccination rates, such as the east of the country.

Germany faces a fourth wave of Covid-19 in recent weeks, with a record number of contagions. Austria and the Czech Republic are also in a similar scenario.

Germany registers more than 50,000 new cases of Covid for the 1st time in the pandemic

This Saturday, the Robert Koch health institute registered 45,081 new infections and 228 deaths caused by Covid-19 in 24 hours. On Thursday, the country registered 50,196 new cases, a daily record since the beginning of the pandemic (see more in the video above).

The German chancellor also urged the unvaccinated to “reflect” and accept the vaccine. According to the government, 67.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, far from the established target: 75%.

Merkel is in favor of a booster dose of the vaccine, which she considers a “real opportunity to break the tide of contagion”.

The chancellor, who remains in office until a new government is formed, said it is “urgent” for the federal government and the regions to adopt a “unified approach” and, in particular, a “threshold index” from which they should be adopted additional measures.

Since the spring of the Northern Hemisphere, authorities have not only taken into account the number of new infections per day, but also the saturation of hospitals to activate new restrictions.

This threshold index must be “set with prudence so that the necessary measures are not taken too late,” Merkel said.

On Friday, the president of the Robert Koch institute, Lothar Wieler, said that Germany must prepare for a difficult scenario and called for the tightening of restrictions.

“We have to assume that the situation will continue to deteriorate across Germany and that this development cannot be contained without further measures,” he warned. “Tough weeks and months await us.”

