Angry, Pabllo Vittar does not forgive Maurício de Souza’s homophobia

Guest on the program Conversa com Bial this past Thursday (11), the singer Pablo Vittar commented on the homophobia controversy involving the volleyball player Mauritius de Souza.

Asked about the matter by the journalist, the drag queen highlighted the discriminatory character in the athlete’s speech, who criticized the fact that the new Superman reveals his bisexuality. At the time, Maurício said that it was just “an opinion”.

“I think he should have been quiet, because my mother taught me that when we don’t have anything to add, we keep our mouths shut, you know?”, he began. “I think that in 2021 we no longer have time for these lines. It is very wrong to think that this is just a comment, that this is a guess, that this is just my opinion. No baby,” added Pabllo.

Soon after, the artist insisted that such comments are considered a crime. and that people should update themselves on the subject.

“Homophobic opinion is a crime, so deal with the consequences. And that other people who also agree with this same thought connect, stay alert, change their way, because this is a crime. Homophobia is not cool and, man, 2022 is already knocking on the door, let’s learn”, concluded the artist.

It is noteworthy that, despite not being arrested or responding for homophobia, Maurício was fired from Minas Tennis Club. The case happened after the player was target of an intense campaign on social media for a severe punishment.

presenter released the verb

And not just Pabllo Vittar detonated Maurício de Souza. One of the famous who also took a stand against the player was the presenter Neto, from Band. The famous did not skimp on criticism and declared that the athlete would be prejudiced.

“Who said that Superman can only be straight? Who said he can’t be black, yellow, evangelical, gay? Who says he can’t be gay? What’s wrong with him being gay? No problem”, said the presenter to the youtube channel Pilhado. “Perhaps, 40 years ago, we told our children that Superman was very strong. But who says I want to be really strong? Who said that there will be a problem going forward? Who will have a problem is you, Maurício, who is being prejudiced in relation to this”, he added.