Anne Carson departs from Greek myths and lyrical outbreaks to make fractured poetry – 12/11/2021 – Mario Sergio Conti

Suddenly and without fanfare, shards of Anne Carson’s imploded poetry begin to fall around here. In 2017, the tiny publisher Jabuticaba published “The Albertine Method”, a cryptic-critical pamphlet on passion in Proust with 45 pages, 59 paragraphs and 17 appendices.

The booklet stands out because it is an autopsy of the character who appears most in Proust’s novel —2,363 times, in 807 pages. But 19% of the time she sleeps. Albertine is an absence. The fissure of passion is a hollow that love cannot cover, an opaque piece of the desire for nothing.

The expected result: “The Method” sank without crying or sailing in the storm of the editorial sea. Because it’s necessary to have Proust on the tip of your tongue to be moved by the passion for Albertine who, according to Anne Carson, quoting Mallarmé, is a swan “in the barren winter that shines in boredom”.

The celebrated “Autobiography of the Red” has now come out (publisher 34, 189 pages). When published in the United States in 1999, the New York Times said it was one of the books of the year. Which is not to say easy, far from it. If today’s life gets more and more complicated, his art accompanies it.

Anne Carson is a 71-year-old Canadian teacher who, as she put it, “makes a living teaching ancient Greek.” She is also a translator, literature critic, essayist, prose writer and poet, as well as a Hellenist and Latinist. It has an aura that oscillates between austerity and contempt.

Traffic by different genders implies traffic in procedures. His books juxtapose chilling scholarship and lyrical outbursts, autobiographical debris and abstract argumentation. The resulting whole is inharmonic, barbed wire coiled around itself, protecting it for no one knows what or why.

For example: references to Artaud and Lenin, to Oscar Wilde and Beckett, to endless writers ancient and modern, are never explained. They are stones from the past that time has not dissolved. More elusive than allusive, they preserve their thick opacity — and that of the present.

Success came when Anne Carson was already entering the years. It was the success that belongs to the peripheral outskirts of poetry, that dying art, in contemporary culture: in the form of Nobel nominations, scholarships, academic laurels. Anyway, all the stuff of little or no importance.

Fame caught on because it was seen as the epitome of fashion literature — the self-referential, playful, anchored in self-fiction, fat and parodic, whose terms are interchangeable like commodities. Postmodern and ahistorical, in short. Success may be the result of a misunderstanding.

Because Anne Carson never fails to stick to history. In “Nox”, her best book, she takes the wing of Herodotus, the father of the story, who considered her “the strangest thing humans do”. And the complete poet: this is because history is “concrete and undecipherable”.

“Nox” —night, in Latin— is not really a book. It’s a box with family photos, yellowed papers, letters, the annotated translation of Catulo’s poem 101, stamps, scribbles. At its heart is a poem by Anne Carson about her brother, Michael, who disappeared from her life for over 20 years.

The poem, which she calls the epitaph, is a mixture of remembrance, mourning, lament and elegy of the unknown brother. It is also a meditation on the urge to mourn, to rescue from the underworld of oblivion a being who is no longer—and of which I knew so little when I was alive.

The physicality of things and writing gives the whole a sadness —a sense of loss— that goes beyond the discursive register. It makes, in the ephemeral matter of art, some individuals and their history become concrete and undecipherable. It’s a box of mementos and moments.

“Autobiography of Red” is more conventional. Or rather: the book concentrates its radicalism within the literary genres, mixing them up. It is a novel in verse, something that no longer exists. As its constructive principle is the ellipses, the book is a huge gap.

It sounds complicated—and it is. However, the story is told of Gerião, a boy who is abused by his brother and his mother is a bit of a dude. He falls in love with Heracles, flees the familiar Hades, becomes a photographer, is abandoned by his boyfriend and wanders around Argentina and Peru.

Apparently, the real is rooted in immemorial myths. In the fragments of Thesesychorus, Gerion is the winged and red monster that Hercules (Heracles) kills in the tenth of his 12 works. Between the time of myth and that of history, Anne Carson’s fractured poetry pulsates.