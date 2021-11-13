“Anne With an E” actress removes both breasts due to cancer

Miranda McKeon, 19, known for her role as Josie Pye on the series “Anne With an E,” was diagnosed with breast cancer in mid-June. On Wednesday (10), nearly a month after her last round of chemotherapy, she revealed that she had undergone a double mastectomy (removal of both breasts).

Credit: Instagram ReproductionMiranda McKeon is best known for her work on the series Anne with an E

Breast cancer is an extremely rare occurrence for a teenager and Miranda discovered the disease after feeling a lump in her chest. Over the next few months, she underwent eight weeks of intensive chemotherapy.

On her Instagram, she talked about the surgery:

“I will have a double mastectomy – a procedure to remove all the breast tissue under the skin on both sides, as well as some lymph nodes on my right side. This will eliminate any cancer and significantly lower my risk of recurrence in the future.”

She gave more details:

“While with traditional mastectomies, women are almost completely numb in the chest – I will have a sense of preservation from the mastectomy, which is safe from an oncological point of view, but more care is taken when cutting nerves and nerve grafts are done to reconstruct the cut. Although it certainly takes a little time, I’m very grateful that I’m looking and feeling like myself again,” he concluded.

Breast cancer: symptoms, prevention and treatment

Every year, the Pink October campaign seeks to raise awareness about the importance of preventing and correctly treating breast cancer, but research figures show that more needs to be done. Although mammography from the age of 40 onwards is essential for early diagnosis, adherence to this imaging exam is still one of the obstacles to overcoming the disease.

“The first and main step towards fighting the disease is knowledge. We have to maximize the exposure of information so that more and more women and the population in general are aware of the need to have a mammogram”, says Bruno Ferrari, oncologist and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Oncoclínicas.

Adherence to mammography needs to be anticipated among women with a history of cancer in the family, that is, whose mothers, grandmothers or sisters had breast cancer. “About 10% of breast cancer cases are associated with hereditary genetic factors”, explains Ferrari. “In these situations, preventive control must be started even before the age of 40 because of the increased risk”, he advises.

Signs of breast cancer

The most common feature of the disease is the appearance of a lump in the breasts or armpits, which is usually painless. In addition, the patient may have other less frequent signs; see below:

Swelling of all or part of a breast (even if you don’t feel a lump)

Edema (swelling) of the skin

Erythema (redness) on the skin

nipple inversion

breast asymmetry

Thickening or retraction of the skin or nipple

secretion from the nipples

arm swelling

Breast or nipple pain

How to reduce the risk of breast cancer

The prevention of breast cancer is not entirely possible due to the multiple factors related to the onset of the disease and the fact that many of them are not modifiable, but in addition to frequent preventive exams, the adoption of some healthy lifestyle habits can decrease the risk; are they:

Maintain a balanced diet, rich in fruits and vegetables and low in fat;

Practice regular physical activities, at least for 1 hour, 3 days a week;

Avoid overweight;

Avoid smoking;

When breastfeeding, do it for as many months as possible;

Avoid excessive alcohol intake, more than three high-alcohol drinks a day.

According to the Ministry of Health, it is estimated that through food, nutrition and physical activity it is possible reduce the risk of a woman developing breast cancer by up to 28%.

Also according to a survey carried out by Brazilian and American institutions, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, 12% of deaths caused by the disease in Brazil could be avoided if women practiced physical activities regularly.

Credit: SolStock/istockBreastfeeding is considered a protective factor against breast cancer

