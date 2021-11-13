Antnia Fontenelle accepts to give up part of the inheritance of Marcos Paulo – Famous

Antnia Fontenelle (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

According to the column of



Leo Days



,





of



metropolis



,



Antonia Fontenelle



will keep only 12.5% ​​of the value of the inheritance of the ex-husband, the director



Marcos Paul



, died in 2012. She will inherit R$ 4 million of the R$ 25 million foreseen.

The business revealed that it made the decision after a series of disagreements between heiresses about a coverage that belonged to the director. However, it requires that accounts be rendered so that it does not fight for the inheritance of rights, 25%.

It is worth remembering that, for seven years, the influencer fought in Justice to be recognized as an heiress. With the opinion, she is entitled to part of the inheritance. About the coverage, Antonia said that she and heiresses agreed, but



Julia



and



Flvia Alessandra



they demanded that, to accept the sale, Fontenelle would have to keep 12.5% ​​of the inheritance instead of 25%.

The blonde still told the columnist that she would agree, but gave a deadline for clarification on financial transactions that Mariana would have made when she was an inventor, foreign applications, an apartment in New York and other transactions. If not answered, she will charge the full 25% portion.

“Jlia/Flvia Alessandra’s lawyer conditioned the sale of the coverage for BRL 7 million in cash, as long as I accept the 12.5% ​​and waive the 25%, which would be correct, claiming that the BRL 7 million is a value below market,” Fontenelle said.

In this way, she accuses that they do not take good care of the property. “They want to sell a property full of infiltrations for BRL 9 million, as it has been closed for nine years, condominium and property tax overdue since December 2019, at the risk of going to auction. I would like to invite your followers, Leo, to add up a condominium worth 9,000 reais for 9 years, for a property that is closed,” he reported.

“The greed and hatred of these people for me, blinded them. And I said I would accept the 12.5% ​​and I gave a deadline. Deadline for the inventor to account for all the work that he has not done so far, deadline for Mariana to explain movements made by her while she was an inventor right after her father died, such as for example the sale of a car that was worth R$400 thousand sold for R$40 thousand,” he stated.

Marcos Paulo and Antnia Fontenelle (photo: Disclosure)

“I want to know who bought and contest this amount, among other things, foreign applications, the NY apartment…. Fact : either they meet the deadline I gave them, after all they’re worth millions, or prepare to split my money husband by equal parts as right and as he would like it to be,” clarified Antnia.