Antonia Fontenelle accepts to give up part of Marcos Paulo’s inheritance | celebrities

Márcio Rangel Antonia Fontenelle accepts 12.5% ​​coverage

Antonia Fontenelle announced that she will keep only 12.5% ​​of the value of the inheritance of her ex-husband, director Marcos Paulo, who died in 2012. She will keep BRL 4 million of the BRL 25 million planned, according to Leo’s column Days of the Metropolis.

The actress, businesswoman and presenter revealed that she made the decision after a series of disagreements between heiresses over a coverage that belonged to the director. However, she demands that accounts be rendered so that she doesn’t fight again for the rightful inheritance, 25%.

For seven years, the influencer fought in court to be recognized as an heir. With the opinion, she is entitled to part of the inheritance. About the coverage, Antonia said that she and heiresses agreed, but Julia and Flávia Alessandra demanded that, in order to accept the sale, Fontenelle would have to keep 12.5% ​​of the inheritance instead of 25%.

The presenter told Leo Dias that she will agree, but gave a deadline for clarification on financial transactions that Mariana would have made when she was an inventor, foreign applications, an apartment in New York and others. If not answered, she will charge the full 25% portion.

“Júlia/Flávia Alessandra’s lawyer conditioned the sale of the coverage for BRL 7 million in cash, as long as I accept the 12.5% ​​and give up the 25%, which would be correct, claiming that the BRL 7 million is a value below the market”, says the note by Antonia Fontenelle.

Then, she accuses that they don’t take good care of the property. “They want to sell a property full of infiltrations for R$9 million, as it has been closed for nine years, condominium and property tax overdue since December 2019, at the risk of going to auction. I would like to invite your followers, Leo, to add up a condominium of 9,000 reais for 9 years, for a property that is closed,” he says.

“The greed and hatred of these people for me, blinded them. And I said I would accept the 12.5% ​​and I gave a deadline. Deadline for the inventor to account for all the spoils that he has not done so far, deadline for Mariana to explain movements made by her while she was an inventor as soon as her father died, such as selling a car that was worth R$400 thousand sold for R$40 thousand,” he says.

“I want to know who bought and contest this amount, among other things, foreign investments, the NY apartment…. Fact is: either they meet the deadline I gave them, after all it’s worth millions, or get ready to split the money from the my husband by equal parts as is right and as he would like it to be,” she says.

“And lastly I would like to invite everyone involved to watch Round 6, the popcorn is on me”, completes the note.