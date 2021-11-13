Antonia Fontenelle decides to give up part of Marcos Paulo’s inheritance; know the reason

After years of fighting in court, Antonia Fontenelle decided to give up part of the inheritance of her ex-husband, the director Marcos Paul, who died in 2012. According to information from Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles website, the presenter will keep only 12.5% ​​of the inheritance, with that, R$ 4 million of the R$ 25 million.

For the vehicle, Fontenelle revealed that he made the decision after a series of disagreements occurred between Marcos Paulo’s daughters about a coverage that belonged to the artist. She demands that accounts be rendered so that she doesn’t fight again for the rightful inheritance, 25%.

About the coverage, Antonia said that she and heiresses agreed, but Julia and Flávia Alessandra demanded that, in order to accept the sale, Fontenelle would have to keep 12.5% ​​of the inheritance instead of 25%. The blonde told Leo Dias that she would agree, but gave a deadline for clarification on financial transactions that Mariana would have made when she was an inventor, foreign applications, an apartment in New York and others. If not answered, she will charge the full 25% portion.

“Júlia/Flávia Alessandra’s lawyer conditioned the sale of the coverage for BRL 7 million in cash, as long as I accept the 12.5% ​​and give up the 25%, which would be correct, claiming that the BRL 7 million is a value below the market”, says Antonia.

See more excerpts from Fontenelle on the subject:

“They want to sell a property full of infiltrations for R$9 million, as it has been closed for nine years, condominium and property tax overdue since December 2019, running the risk of going to auction. I would like to invite your followers, Leo, to add a condominium of 9,000 reais for 9 years, for a property that is closed”.

“The greed and hatred of these people for me blinded them. And I said yes I accept the 12.5% ​​and I gave it a deadline. Deadline for the inventor to account for all the assets that he has not done so far, deadline for Mariana to explain movements made by her while she was the inventor as soon as her father died, such as for example a car that was worth R$400 thousand sold for R$40 thousand”.

“I want to know who bought and contest this amount, among other things, foreign investments, the NY apartment…. Fact is: either they meet the deadline I gave them, after all it’s worth millions, or get ready to divide my husband’s money equally as is right and how he would like it to be”.

“And lastly I would like to invite everyone involved to watch Round 6, the popcorn is on me”, he concluded.

