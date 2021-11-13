Antonia Fontenelle gives up on her inheritance fight with Marcos Paulo’s daughters and inherits R$ 4 million

Nine years after Marcos Paulo’s death, and the fight for the director’s inheritance seems to have come to an end. The widow Antonia Fontenelle decided to put an end to the legal battle she was fighting with her ex-husband’s daughters and keep 12.5% ​​of the property left by him. In other words, R$ 4 million, of the R$ 25 million previously foreseen.

The news was disclosed by Antonia herself on social media last Thursday. On the occasion, the presenter needled the former stepdaughters and also the actress Flávia Alessandra, mother of Giulia Costa, the youngest of Marcos Paulo.

“I can’t stand this story any longer. For those who think I’m living on an inheritance, right now, I’m making Marcos Paulo’s daughters immensely happy. I’m giving them, which is not their right. I’m giving the millions that you have as a Christmas present. they struggled so hard to have,” she said in the stories.

“You’ll only have it because I’m giving it to you. I must say that it’s not just Marcos Paulo’s daughters. Dona Flávia Alessandra too, who hides behind Giulia. So, girls, you have to love me now. I’m giving millions to you,” he teased.

“I know that you are not capable of reinventing yourselves like me. I am giving (the money) to you to leave my saint. Now, run to solve everything because the people who need that 12% are in need. I am giving it to you. , but I’ll also give it a deadline,” concluded Antonia.

She and Marcos Paulo lived together between 2005 and 2012 and had a stable relationship contract. The director left a document in which he determined that 60% of his fortune should remain with his wife.

After him, however, Mariana Simões, daughter of Marcos Paulo with Renata Sorrah, and Giulia Costa, from the relationship with actress Flávia Alessandra, asked for the document to be invalidated. In the following years, decisions were always favorable to the widow, in 2013, 2014 and 2017. In 2019, Flávia and Mariana tried one more appeal, but Antonia was again victorious.

According to Antonia, when the court recognized her as Paulo’s heir, the question of the percentage of the fortune to which she is entitled arose.

Fontenelle talks about his relationship with his ex-stepdaughter, daughter of Marcos Paulo Photo: Arquivo/PhotoRioNews

In the long outburst, Antonia revealed that the two parties began to fight for the sale of the coverage left by Marcos Paulo, which, according to her, has not yet been sold.

“It wasn’t sold because there’s always a story that gives problems. There’s always one that manages to be worse than the others and diverges from everything. Either because it doesn’t need it or because the bid is that it came in this life to really screw me up. I don’t know which one the problem because she is beautiful, rich and famous. Theoretically, she is happily married and has a beautiful family,” she said.

“I can’t understand why you don’t decide for each one to go on with their lives and not stay with that energy. You are witnesses that, dammit, I’m not that shack anymore. Many people once thought that I was (barraqueira) for talking and screaming when they step on my toes,” he continued.

“The penthouse was not sold and there is a friend who wants to buy it for ‘x’ in cash. Amazing. All agree, except for the usual girl. And yesterday came a proposal: ‘We’ll sell the penthouse to your friend as long as you accept that 12% that we’ve always wanted to give you.’ Do you believe?. Now, she accepts to sell the coverage as long as I accept that 12% and no longer fight for the 50%, which is my right”, he concluded.