Arcane: All LoL champions appearing in the series

The series Arcane, made by Riot Games in partnership with the Netflix, is a real success! The animation has already reached Netflix’s best series status on IMDb and hit the number one spot in ratings in 36 countries, eclipsing the much talked about Round 6. In China alone, there were more than 130 million views in the first act’s premiere.

The series covers the universe of Runeterra, which sets the League of Legends. The protagonists are the champions Saw and Caitlyn, but other characters known to players have also appeared in the animation. See below for a list of all LoL champions appearing in Arcane.

The list is updated with the champions who appeared in the first act. As more episodes come out, we’ll update this story. Be careful, because below we will have some spoilers of the series.

LoL champions appearing in Arcane

I saw (teenager)

Vi is one of the protagonists of the series. The first few episodes show her in her teens, highlighting her relationship with her sister, Jinx.

Jinx (child)

In the first few episodes, Jinx is still a child looking to find his skills. She’s not as good at wrestling as her sister Vi, but she’s already shown an interest in building gear.

ekko (child)

Ekko also appears in Arcane as a child. In the first episodes he appears only in a few scenes, as a charismatic and smart character.

Caitlyn

Caitlyn appears little in the first act, but from teasers and also knowing the story, it is known that she will play a key role in the series. She is Jayce’s friend and assistant.

Ryze

Ryze appears in a scene where he helps Jayce and his mother through a blizzard. The champion’s name isn’t directly cited like the other characters, but by the magic used and runes shown, LoL fans could be sure it’s the wizard.

jayce

Jayce is featured in the early episodes as a scientist who seeks to control magic to leverage the city of Piltover. In the first act he has direct interaction with champions Heimerdinger, Caitlyn and Viktor.

Heimerdinger

Heimerdinger is one of the professors at Piltover Academy, and very charismatic. He tries to stop Jayce from continuing his studies in controlling magic, but it turns out to be in vain.

viktor

In the series Viktor appears younger and is Heimerdinger’s assistant, but he is one of the only ones to trust and help Jayce to control the magic of one of the stones they have in their laboratory. It is expected that its story will be better explored in the next acts.

singed

Singed is the scientist of Silco, one of the first act’s villains. Like Ryze, he doesn’t have his name mentioned directly in the series, but by producing the serums that mutate some of the characters, fans are already sure it’s him.

Release of the series and upcoming episodes

The release of Arcane is being done in acts, with three episodes in each of them. The first ones were released on November 6th, while the next three will arrive on November 13th. The last episodes will be released in November, on the 20th.

Riot is doing several promotional actions in different countries, including Brazil, which even had some subways wrapped with the theme of the series. It was also partnered for skin on Fortnite, skin on PUBG, and skin on Among US.

