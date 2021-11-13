Arnaldo: Audios opened wide the floodplain that exists in Brazilian arbitration – 11/12/2021

Criticism and complaints about the refereeing of Brazilian football led the CBF commission to release the audios for a better understanding of the markings, but already with the first weeks, the releases revealed the difficulties even in identifying attacking and defense players at the time of drawing the line for the definition of an impediment, as in the case of the game between Fortaleza and São Paulo, in Castelão.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #177, Arnaldo Ribeiro states that the dissemination of the audios only exposed the low level of Brazilian refereeing, in addition to reinforcing that the VAR does not solve some problems that are already recurrent in the country’s football. The journalist said, before the resignation of Leonardo Gaciba from the CBF arbitration commission, that the audios would lead to the removal of the former referee from the position.

“For me, talking about the VAR is very comfortable in Brazil because it was obvious that this would happen, especially under your command, with the available audios, the available audios opened wide the floodplain that exists in Brazilian arbitration. The audios will bring down Gaciba and the whole gang because that’s how it works,” says Arnaldo.

“The audios show that the VAR in Brazil did not correct two things that everyone understood to be obvious, the ‘compensation’ issue, the pressure issue, the ‘justice’ issue. The audio shows that the VAR does not solve this. More than that this, the audios show how precarious is the gang that takes care and also the software. For me, more shocking than acting moves is what I noticed from the beginning, when I saw the tutorial on the Gaciba offside line, the impediment line in Brazil, which is supposed to be an objective business, is the biggest floodplain of all times”, he completes.

The journalist points out the lack of a standard to draw the offside line, as well as contradictory decisions in penalty kicks and in the expulsions of athletes.

“The guys deliberately miss an objective move, drawing a line in the nose, foot, wrong half. The basic issue of football, football is a game that is not that complicated and some refereeing things in the world are like that, penalty only in a gaping moment, it’s the maximum penalty, the same expulsion, when in doubt, for the home team, it’s always been like that all over the world, it’s a bit like that, it’s a code thing. The VAR in Brazil even ended these codes “, says Arnold.

“He becomes a crutch for everything, for a player, for a referee, for a manager, for a coach, so he turns it all over. We’ve been talking since this Possession of Ball was created by the VAR and refereeing much more than in the pre-VAR, the people didn’t discuss arbitration that much. It’s a scandal, it’s rubbish, and the audios I recommend because when you have a beer, it’s like ‘what can be bad like that, I’ll have a laugh’, listen to any VAR audio available now, it’s surreal and you can’t believe anything that is marked”, he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9 am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon onwards, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.