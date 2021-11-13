At 37, Iniesta confirms his desire to return to Barcelona: ‘I’d love to’

Andrés Iniesta left open the possibility of returning to Barcelona soon. In an interview with ‘Rádio Catalunya’, the Blaugrano club idol said he would “love to come back” to Camp Nou to help the coolies.

I don’t know what will happen in the future, I would love to come back to Barça at some point in my life, I don’t know in what role. Return to Barça, to my house and be able to continue helping in some way. Even if it’s not playing, but nobody knows the future.”

Iniesta renewed his contract with Vissel Kobe, from Japan, until 2023. At 37, the midfielder did not make clear what role he would like to play at Barcelona if he returned to the club.

“I don’t know what I can be prepared for. I would like to get my coaching license but I don’t know if I would work. I like to think about the present, play football and then we will see the future,” he said.

Iniesta is one of the greatest players in the history of Barcelona. In all, he wore the Blaugrana shirt for 22 years and won many titles, among the most important are nine LaLiga trophies, four Champions League and three Club World Cups.