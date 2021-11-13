At the request of TV, CBF changes the timetable for this Wednesday’s King Classic in Serie A

The King Classic, valid for the 33rd round of Serie A, scheduled for this Wednesday, the 17th, at Castelão, had a time change motivated by a request from TNT, holder of the broadcasting rights for the match. Initially scheduled for 9:30 pm, the game now moves to 7:00 pm.

This Friday, the 12th, it was defined the division of approximately 70% of the ticket load for the home crowd, from Fortaleza, and 30% for the visitor, from Ceará. Check-in for Tricolor’s supporting members has already started. Ticket sales, which vary between R$25 and R$190, start this Saturday, 13.

It is important to remember that to have access to the stage, it is necessary to have the complete vaccination cycle against covid-19 with two doses or a single dose, using a surgical mask, pff2 or n-95. Under the new state decree, children under 12 years old can attend without the need for immunization.

Before the Classic, Fortaleza and Ceará have commitments for the 32nd round. Vovô receives Sport in a duel at Castelão, on Sunday, 14. Leão visits Bragantino in Bragança Paulista, this Saturday, 13.

