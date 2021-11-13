Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » AGE approval – responsibility and next steps

First of all, it’s time to thank – and very much – the unrestricted trust of Athletico’s associates in the implementation of the legal regime of a Football Anonymous Society (SAF). In an expressive quorum vote, almost ninety percent of the associates said yes to the proposal presented by the Board of Directors. It was a historic vote, demonstrating the absolute unity (almost unanimity) around our project for the Athletico.

The largely majority result demands, on the other hand, an enormous responsibility from the Deliberative Council, responsible for defining the model of the corporate arrangement. This arrangement will have to combine and align the attraction of investments with absolute security around the essential elements of Athletico’s tradition and objective.

In the context of the Deliberative Council, to confirm what we had already announced, the next steps will be cautious and democratic. Even though we have already produced good studies, we are still going to hear from the greatest experts in all areas involved. And with this collection of specialized consultants, we will open a wide debate that involves all Directors. Only then will we define the ideal model and start moving with the change of legal regime. There is a long way to go.

The idea of ​​this demonstration is just to state that we will do everything necessary to account for the responsibility arising from the historic vote of yesterday, November 11th. Our project will move to the next level with the unit of associates.

Thank you very much

Mario Celso Petraglia and Aguinaldo Coelho de Farias