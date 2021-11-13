Atlético-GO x Santos: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

After the good victory against Red Bull Bragantino, Santos will face Atlético-GO this Saturday, at 17:00, at the Antônio Accioly Stadium, looking to pack a positive streak and escape the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe occupies the 13th place, with 38 points, one more than the opponent this Saturday. In case of victory, the team would approach the points goal to escape Serie B.

Coach Fábio Carille, however, will have problems scaling the team. Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli did not even travel to Goiânia, vetoed by the medical department. On the other hand, full-back Madson returns to the team after serving a suspension against Red Bull Bragantino.

Atlético-GO will have the debut of coach Marcelo Cabo, hired after the rout suffered against Palmeiras in the last round. He won’t be able to count on Eder and Janderson, suspended.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-GO X SANTOS

Date and time: November 13, 2021, at 5 pm

Local: Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

Assistant referees: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) and Celso Luiz da Silva (MG)

Video arbiter: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG

How and where to watch: Premiere and Real Time of L!

ATHLETIC-GO

Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Pedro Henrique and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão and André Luís; Ronald, Zé Roberto and João Paulo.

Embezzlement: Eder and Janderson (suspended)

SAINTS

João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Felipe Jonatan, Vinícius Zanocelo, Gabriel Pirani and Moraes; Marinho and Marcos Guilherme. Technician: Fabio Carille.

Embezzlement: Lucas Braga, Diego Tardelli, Léo Baptistão, Sandry and Jobson (injured)