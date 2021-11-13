Attention! These are the first signs of Parkinson’s disease – Metro World News Brasil

Parkinson’s disease, also known as Parkinson’s disease, affects about 200 thousand people in Brazil, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It is a neurodegenerative disease, that is, it directly affects the neurons that produce dopamine in the brain. It is more common in elderly people over 65 years of age and causes difficulties in performing simple activities.

With information from the Meganotícias portal, find out the 10 main signs that may indicate that you have the disease.

small handwriting

If you notice that your handwriting is decreasing, see a doctor. Tight hand muscles and poor eyesight can be Parkinson’s sequelae.

loss of smell

At first, it looks like that normal loss of smell in colds, but later, it becomes something irreversible. It’s not such a common symptom, but there are cases of people who lost their sense of smell before being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Difficulty sleeping

If you are having trouble sleeping from moving around a lot at night, it could be one of the signs of illness.

tremors

It is the best known manifestation. It may start with a small tremor in the fingers, thumb, hands and chin.

trouble moving

If you are having trouble walking, stiffness and swelling in your limbs may be symptoms of the condition.

Constipation

Changing how often you go to the bathroom can be associated with Parkinson’s disease because if you have trouble swallowing, changing your diet is common.

voice change

People who have the disease tend to speak softer and softer. This is due to dysphagia (difficulty swallowing).

Dizziness

Low blood pressure is common in people diagnosed with Parkinson’s, causing dizziness and instability when standing up.

lean

If you’re constantly hunched over, it’s a sign that you’re having trouble controlling automatic activities and your brain is forgetting to remember your posture.

lack of expressions

If you or someone else notices that your features are constantly angry, sad and serious it is an indicator of Parkinson’s. The muscles in the face become stiffer and slower to react.

Pay attention to these symptoms and seek medical attention.