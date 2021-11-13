Audio of the Flamengo x Bahia VAR is released, and the judge explains the penalty: ‘Run the risk, and take your arm’

After a game marked by controversy at Maracanã, last Thursday, between Flamengo and Bahia, the CBF Arbitration Commission released, this Friday (11), the video referee’s reviews (VAR) on the match, which was valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship and won by Rubro-Negro by 3 to 0.

The score was opened after a penalty awarded to Flamengo, in which Diego Ribas gives a bicycle, and the ball is intercepted by Conti, from Bahia. Judge Vinícius Gonçalves saw the hand touch and, even though he went to the VAR after a request, he did not change the field decision, what revolted the Bahian club.

Check out what was said in the conversation between the referee and Elmo Alves Resende Cunha, the video referee of the match between Flamengo and Bahia:

– In the arm that is stretched upwards, there is no touch with the hand on the ball, ok? – informs the video referee, Elmo Alves Resende Cunha.

– I see the ball hit his biceps – answers Vinícius Gonçalves, the match’s referee, on the pitch (before checking the VAR).

– Do you have another camera? – questions Vinícius Gonçalves, next.

– I’ll show you there’s no other touch. Which arm are you talking about? The right or the left? – asks the video referee.

– She hits her chest and goes on her biceps – continues Elmo Alves Resende Cunha.

– I agree with what you say, but he is in a blocking action. He takes a risk, and takes his arm. I’ll keep the penalty, okay? – warn the judge

– Okay – nods the video referee.

See the content made available “didacticly” by CBF on here.

LEONARDO GACIBA fired

Leonardo Gaciba left the command of the Arbitration Committee of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) this Friday morning. The decision to replace the former referee came from the interim president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, who met with Gaciba and, according to the official statement from the entity, there was a mutual understanding on the need for change.

> Check and simulate the Brasileirão table

Whoever takes office until the end of the Brasileirão is Alicio Pena Júnior, deputy of the Commission and also former judge. The change came hours after the controversy in the game between Flamengo and Bahia, in which even the president of Tricolor, Guilherme Bellintani, expressed his dissatisfaction and spoke of “robbery”.

– Brazilian football has become a scandal, a robbery, an absurdity. Close the doors. Third game in a row with an outrageous error against Bahia. Shameful, undisguisable. Do you want to demote Bahia? I wonder why. But they will not succeed – published the tricolor leader.