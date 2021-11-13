Augusto and Leopoldina will end up kissing after consent to marriage | come around

But the two found a lot in common and ended up falling in love! 🥰🥰🥰
But when they decided to live next door to forever, they were surprised by the news that the union could not be accepted due to differences between the royal houses.
Augusto (Gil Coelho) will get the authorization to marry Dina when he receives the answer to the letter he sent to his uncle, head of his royal house — Photo: Globo
At the this Saturday’s chapter, 11/13, Augusto will get the authorization to marry Dina when he receives the answer to the letter he sent to his uncle, head of his royal house. Imagine that the two even planned to run away in the meantime! 😍😍😍
Augusto (Gil Coelho) announces the good news to the imperial family in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
But the prince will not miss the opportunity to play with Leopoldina to find out if she would actually run away for love. 🤣
Augusto (Gil Coelho) won’t miss the chance to play with Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) before announcing the news — Photo: Globo
“Being your wife, in whatever condition, is much more than anything I’ve ever wanted in this life!” the princess will say.
Seeing that the princess is afflicted with a possible denial, he will announce that he is allowed to marry her and the two will end up kissing! Pedro II (Selton Mello) will also be overjoyed with the news! 👰
13 nov
Saturday
Teresa is startled when she sees Solano, who threatens the emperors of Brazil. Isabel and Gaston love each other. Guebo reveals his admiration for Samuel. Pilar and Dolores decide not to sell their farm. Overjoyed, Augusto reveals that he got permission to marry Leopoldina. Quinzinho tells Lota that she was deceived by him and Vitória. Samuel receives yet another threat from the colonels and decides to stop his work. Luísa advises Pedro to avoid a war with Solano, but Caxias tells him that Brazilian troops have already arrived in Uruguay.
