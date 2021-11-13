The Austrian government announced this Friday (12) that people who have not taken the vaccine against covid-19 will have to be in “lockdown”.

The measure will be formally confirmed next Sunday (14), when the governors will meet by videoconference, as well as the parliamentary commission in Vienna. However, it is not clear on what date it will take effect.

“The lockdown for the ‘unvaccinated’ means you can’t leave the house unless you go to work, shop (for essentials), ‘take a walk’ – exactly what we all had to suffer for in 2020” explained Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

During a press conference, Schallenberg revealed that “random searches” will be carried out on the population to ensure that the restrictions are being followed correctly.







Covid-19: Austria announces lockdown for unvaccinated Photo: Leonhard Foeger

“We don’t live in a police state, we can’t and we want to check every corner,” he said, noting that the measure is a way to encourage vaccination against the new coronavirus.

The lockdown has already been formally approved in Upper Austria and Salzburg as of Monday (15th). Austria has the lowest percentage of people immunized in Western Europe, with the exception of Liechtenstein.

According to epidemiologist Gerald Gartlehner, a blockade for the unvaccinated will not be enough to break the exponential contagion curve. In Upper Austria, the weekly incidence is 1,195 and in Salzburg, up to 1,236.

“We need at least a four-week event ban,” commented the expert.

Shortly after the announcement, a spokesman for the European Union (EU) said that decisions on covid restrictions “belong to the member states”. “The Commission collaborates with Member States in monitoring epidemiological developments and exchanging information on appropriate measures and continues to provide support if necessary in the event of a worsening epidemiological situation, for example through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism” , concluded.