Avoid “Black Fraud” in 2021: check websites to check discounts and compare prices before and during the event

SAO PAULO – Black Friday 2021 takes place on November 26: some brands are already anticipating promotions and consumers have expectations in relation to some products. However, you must be careful with the so-called price makeup: they are fake discounts or those supposed promotions that cost 50% of twice the price.

To avoid pitfalls, a tip is to check websites that compare values ​​and show the best discounts during the period.

To help consumers who want to escape “Black Fraud”, the InfoMoney carried out a survey of the main discount search engines and aggregators, which allow you to check if a discount is real, using the historical price basis, and show where the best offers are among the different retailers participating in the event.

The idea of ​​recommending websites is to provide a direction for consumers to check the information they will come across during their searches and offers, but there should always be a critical evaluation of every offer they find on the internet and avoid making first-time purchases , by being enchanted by a possible good discount, without making a more refined search.

“Black Friday in Brazil is based on the American version, but here we have another type of tax burden. Many products do not have room for big discounts, such as electronics, for example. Therefore, the consumer must always be suspicious if the price of a product is much lower than what is found in competitors. If not, the advantage of the promotion becomes a nightmare later on”, assesses Leonardo Waterman, a lawyer specializing in crimes against the consumer, partner at Watermann Sociedade de Advogados.

Check out some websites to monitor discounts and find the best prices this Black Friday:

Blackfriday.com.br

Created by Busca Discounts, a Brazilian site that hosts discount coupons from several online stores, Blackfriday.com.br is the official website for the event in Brazil and, every year, during the Friday of promotions, it displays a report with the ten best deals from the biggest retailers in the country.

The site does not make any sales. It only compiles offers and can be used to monitor national retail prices during Black Friday. To be informed about discounts, consumers can register their e-mail address and directly receive the best offers offered by companies.

Buscapé

Buscapé is a website launched in 1999 and has a list of offers in several categories. The platform highlights the items most sought after by consumers and has a tab reserved for the event, which already shows some promotions in effect.

In addition to serving as a good price comparison and promotion search engine, you can use Buscapé as a shopping intermediary, as the user can purchase products from several retailers through the site.

bondfaro

Bondfaro is part of a project started in 1999 and, in mid-2005, the site was purchased by the former owners of Buscapé. At the time, the result of this merger created the largest price research company in Latin America.

In line with other comparators, the platform presents the products most sought after by users and the best offers in several categories, mainly electronics and apparel.

already quoted

JáCotei also allows you to compare offers from different stores and monitor price changes over the months.

The site highlights products and shows the price variation and the number of stores where it is being offered. By clicking on the product you can see the price history of the last few months and also create alerts to be notified of better prices.

The tool is also available as an app and has versions for Android and iOS.

Google Shopping

Google has the “Shopping” tool, which includes products and discounts on the search engine. To be able to compare prices, the user needs to type the desired product in the search field and select the “Shopping” option in the bar that appears below.

It is also possible to refine the search, applying filters on price, brand, color, and other specifics depending on the product – such as internal storage in the case of smartphones or a capacity in liters for a refrigerator, for example.

promobit

Promobit brings in its platform some product highlights and already presents the product from the store that has the lowest price. You can search by products, stores, and select categories.

One difference with the platform is that it works as a social network, since all promotions are registered by the users themselves, and are subsequently investigated by the website’s employees.

In addition, it has a wish list that informs the customer when a product selected by him has a lower price, as well as alerts in other comparators. The tool is also available as an app and has versions for Android and iOS.

The site already has a page specially dedicated to Black Friday with promotions from several stores.

zoom

Zoom, in turn, is a price comparator that allows the user to search for products with the highest discounts and lowest prices. In addition, it is possible to check the average historical value of each product in the last six months, to assess whether the discounts really pay off.

The site already has a tab dedicated to Black Friday with the lowest and highest prices mapped cashbacks.

Consumers can register and create price alerts for any product and can use the service online, or in the app available for Android and iOS.

It is worth remembering that Zoom acquired the operations of Buscapé Company, responsible for the Bondfaro and Buscapé brands, in 2019, but the three search engines work independently.

