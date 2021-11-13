Azul Linhas Aéreas presents its performance for the 3rd quarter of 2021

Azul Airbus A330-200





Azul Linhas Aéreas announced today, November 11, its results for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), that is, the period from July to September of this year. In the following sections, you will first follow a message from the company’s CEO, John Rodgerson, and then, the data presented.

Message from the Administration

John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul

“As usual, I would like to start by thanking all the crew for their passion and dedication. Thanks to them, we delivered a very positive result with a significant improvement in capacity, revenue and profit compared to the previous quarter.

In addition, Brazil continues to make significant progress in vaccination, with more than 90% of the adult population already immunized with the first dose of the vaccine. Recently, Brazil surpassed the United States and Europe in percentage of the population vaccinated with at least one dose, confirming the high intention of Brazilians to vaccinate.

In the quarter, we recovered our unit revenue to pre-pandemic levels, one of the few airlines in the world to have already reached this milestone and doing so a quarter earlier than our expectations. Our leadership in capacity recovery and unit revenue clearly demonstrates the competitive and sustainable advantages of our business model.

Total RASK (revenue per available seat times flown kilometers) reached 31.4 cents, 12.5% ​​above the previous quarter, driven by total revenue growth of 59.6%, reaching R$2.7 billion.

Even more impressive is that, since the end of the quarter, more than 30 million Brazilians have been fully vaccinated and that number has been growing every day by an average of more than 1 million. This makes us more optimistic about our revenue trends.

Our improvement in unit cost is no less impressive. Compared to the second quarter, our ASK (available seats times flown kilometers) grew 41.9% while our CASK (cost per ASK) decreased 13.5%, even considering the negative impact of the increase in fuel prices and the devaluation of the real in the quarter.

This capacity growth was even more notable considering that our headcount (FTE) increased by just 1.3% in the quarter. This demonstrates the operational leverage available to us and our commitment to emerging from the crisis as a more efficient airline.





Our logistics business maintains its excellent performance with another record quarter, increasing net revenue by 135% compared to 3Q19. We are on track to double our cargo revenue in 2021 compared to 2019, exceeding our target of R$1 billion for the year. This revenue growth is driven by new customers who are taking advantage of our air logistics solutions to reduce their delivery times, leading to sustainable and profitable growth in their business and ours.

Our other businesses also had record quarters. TudoAzul, our loyalty program, maintained its strong growth pace, reaching more than 13.4 million members. Sales ex-Azul grew 31% in 3Q21 compared to 3Q19, while customer redemptions also reached record levels.

Finally, our Azul Viagens tourism business, as well as our charter business, also had record revenue in the quarter.

Azul’s operating cash inflow exceeded operating cash outflow by R$1.1 billion in the quarter. Total liquidity remained strong at R$8.3 billion and we ended the quarter with R$5.3 billion of immediate liquidity, practically stable compared to the previous quarter, even after payments of more than R$1.5 billion in rents, loans, deferrals and capital expenditures. This immediate liquidity represents 66% of the last twelve months’ revenues.

We continue to expand our ESG initiatives. We use our unique mesh to support social programs and awareness campaigns with the help of more than 2,300 passionate volunteer crew members. For example, in the quarter, we distributed more than 7,000 pieces of donated clothing and transported 520 organs for transplants.

In October we launched our annual Pink October campaign, continuing our long-standing support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On the environmental front, we are seeing a significant reduction in our carbon emissions, mainly driven by our next generation fleet. Compared to 2016, our carbon footprint per ASK has reduced by almost 18%.

We have the youngest fleet in the country and we also lead the sector in capacity generated by new generation, more fuel efficient and more sustainable aircraft.

Looking to the future, while the real and fuel are big challenges, we remain enthusiastic about our positive revenue trends. Vaccination continues to advance, Brazilian cities have reopened, companies are returning to offices and restrictions at international borders have been lifted.

These improvements, along with the unique advantages of our fleet and network, renew confidence in our plans for 2022.”





Fleet

As of September 30, 2021, Azul had an operating fleet of 160 passenger aircraft and a contractual fleet of 179 passenger aircraft, with an average age of 6.8 years (excluding Azul Conecta).

At the end of 3Q21, the 19 aircraft not included in the operational fleet consisted of 9 aircraft sub-leased to TAP, 3 to Breeze, 1 to the Minas Gerais Fire Department, 2 Cessna in the process of being incorporated into the fleet and 4 aircraft in the process of leaving the company. fleet.

Capital Expenditure (Capex)

Investments totaled R$143.0 million in 3Q21, compared to R$70.2 million in 3Q20 and R$354.1 million in 3Q19, mainly due to engine maintenance and the acquisition of parts in the quarter. Investments decreased 59.6% compared to 3Q19.





Net Revenue

In 3Q21, Azul recorded a operating income of R$2.7 billion compared to R$1.7 billion in 2Q21, representing an increase of 59.6% in the quarter. Compared to 2019, operating revenue recovered by 89.7%, in line with the capacity recovery.

THE passenger revenue increased 69.3% in the quarter compared to a 43.1% increase in domestic capacity, evidencing the recovery in demand as vaccination advances in Brazil.

O RASK rebounded to 2019 levels for the first time since the start of the pandemic, reaching 31.4 cents.

Cargo revenue and others increased 11.5% in the quarter, totaling R$317.6 million. Compared to 3Q19, cargo and other revenue grew 122.3% mainly due to the 135% increase in net cargo revenue, related to the strong demand for logistics solutions and exclusive network.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In 3Q21, Azul registered operational expenses of R$2.6 billion compared to R$2.1 billion in 2Q21, representing an increase of 22.8% in the quarter, mainly due to a 41.9% capacity increase and a 59.6% increase in revenue.

Compared to 3Q19, operating expenses increased 4.1% or R$102.1 million, mainly due to the 28.6% increase in fuel prices and 31.6% average real depreciation, partially offset by lower capacity and cost reduction initiatives implemented during the year.





Unit cost in the quarter decreased 13.5% and 19.6% excluding fuel, demonstrating the operational leverage available to us and our commitment to emerge from the crisis as a more efficient airline.

The breakdown of the main operating expenses, compared to 3Q19, is presented below:

– Jet fuel increased 8.4% to R$879.2 million, primarily due to a 28.6% increase in jet fuel prices, partially offset by a 10.8% capacity reduction and a 5.5 reduction % in fuel combustion per ASK as a result of more efficient new generation fleet;

– Salaries and benefits decreased 7.9% to R$445.5 million, mainly due to capacity reduction and cost reduction initiatives implemented to increase productivity, restructuring Azul as a more efficient post-crisis airline;

– Depreciation and amortization decreased 9.2% or R$35.2 million, due to the reduction in the right of use asset as a result of changes in leasing contracts that took place in 3Q20, partially offset by the increase in fleet size compared to 3Q19;

– Airport fees decreased 2.4% or R$4.7 million, mainly due to lower capacity.

– Passenger and traffic services decreased 18.8% or R$24.2 million, mainly due to the 13.0% reduction in the number of passengers transported in 3Q21 compared to 3Q19;

– Sales and marketing decreased 28.1% or R$33.9 million, mainly due to lower sales commission payments and less marketing campaigns, partially offset by an increase in express cargo shipments, which have higher commission rates;

– Maintenance and repair materials increased by R$61.6 million due to the 31.6% devaluation of the real and the higher number of maintenance events in the quarter, partially offset by maintenance carried out in the company’s own hangar;

– Other operating expenses increased by R$108.6 million mainly due to the devaluation of the real against the US dollar and increased expenses related to the growth of the cargo business.





Non-operating result

– net financial expenses represented a net loss of R$900.9 million, mainly due to interest on loans and leases in the quarter.

– Derivative financial instruments resulted in a gain of R$7.3 million in 3Q21, mainly due to a gain in the fuel hedge recorded in the period. On September 30, 2021, Azul had a 10% hedge of the expected fuel consumption for the next twelve months through heating oil derivative financial instruments.

– Monetary and exchange variations, net – Azul recorded a non-cash loss in foreign currency of R$1.5 billion in 3Q21, mainly due to the 8.7% depreciation of the real against the dollar at the end of the period from June 30, 2021 to September 30 2021, resulting in an increase in foreign currency-denominated debt.

Availabilities and Financing

Azul ended the quarter with R$5.3 billion of immediate liquidity, including cash, cash equivalents, investments and short-term receivables, practically stable compared to 2Q21, even after payments of more than R$1.5 billion in rents, loans, deferrals and capital expenditures.

This immediate liquidity represented 65.8% of revenue in the last twelve months. Total liquidity, including deposits, maintenance reserves and long-term receivables, was R$8.3 billion as of September 30, 2021. This does not include spare parts or other unencumbered assets such as TudoAzul and Azul Cargo.

Accounts receivable increased 38.8% or R$462.1 million compared to 3Q21, mainly due to strong sales and a reduction in prepayment of credit card receivables given the high cash balance.

In Brazil, credit card receivables refer mainly to tickets that have already been flown and do not pose a credit risk to the cardholder. Therefore, there are generally no withholdings and the receivables are easy to be advanced as needed with a small interest payment.





Gross debt increased 8.2% or R$1.7 billion compared to June 30, 2021, mainly due to the 8.7% devaluation of the real against the dollar at the end of the period, partially offset by the payment of leases, loans and financing in the amount of R$789.7 million in the quarter.

As of September 30, 2021, Azul’s average debt maturity, excluding aircraft lease liabilities, was 3.4 years at an average cost of 6.9%. The average cost of bonds in dollars and in reais was 9.1% and 6.4%, respectively.

Environmental, Social and Governance Responsibility (“ESG”)

The table below shows Azul’s main ESG metrics, according to the SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) standard for the airline industry:

Financial results

Azul Linhas Aéreas information



