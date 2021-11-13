Bahia and Arena Fonte Nova reject banner with death threat to referees | soccer

Bahia and Arena Fonte Nova issued a repudiation note this weekend, condemning “any act of incitement to violence directed at referees and anyone” [confira abaixo a nota completa]. In the text, the entities emphasize that they are in favor of peaceful demonstrations by the fans, valuing dialogue.
+ CBF releases VAR audio on Flamengo x Bahia Penalty Review: “It’s in a blocking action”
The positioning was issued after a banner in white, blue and red was exposed outside the stadium, with a death threat to referees.
– When we kill a referee, they will stop robbing us – says the message, exposed last Friday.
A banner with death threat to referees is placed outside the Fonte Nova Arena — Photo: Reproduction
Full repudiation note
“Arena Fonte Nova and Esporte Clube Bahia repudiate any act of incitement to violence directed at referees and anyone, inside or outside football.
We understand the legitimacy of demonstrations by the fans, as long as they are peaceful and respecting dialogue. And we do not condone offense and threat practices.”
On Thursday, Bahia was beaten 3-0 by Flamengo, in a match played at Maracanã and marked by arbitration controversies. In the first half, when the game was 0-0, referee Vinicius Gonçalves scored a penalty in favor of the Rio team and was called by the VAR to review the bid, but kept the field decision [assista abaixo à avaliação de Sandro Meira Ricci, na Central do Apito].
At Central do Apito, Sandro Meira Ricci condemns the referee’s decision to maintain the penalty for Flamengo
The error generated indignation from the players, the coaching staff and the Bahia board, who recalled mistakes committed by the refereeing in the team’s last matches against Juventude and São Paulo, recognized by the CBF Arbitration Ombudsman.
+ After a controversial penalty for Fla, Bahia threatens not to return to the field and Bellintani protests: “Assalto”
+ Guto reveals that the delay at the break was a form of protest and criticizes refereeing: “How long?”
Due to the error, there was a threat and a delay by Bahia to return for the second half. The situation was registered by the referee in the scoresheet, and Tricolor ended up suffering two more goals in the final stage. The team also lost Rossi and Matheus Bahia expelled.