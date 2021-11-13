Bahia makes fun of the audio of the VAR released by the CBF about the penalty shootout for Flamengo; Look

Referee Vinícius Gonçalves stated that he saw the ball hit Conti’s bicep. Bahia responds in an ironic tone

The CBF released, this Friday (12), the audio of the review of the VAR for the controversial throw of the penalty marked in favor of Flamengo at 3-0 victory over Bahia in a game played last Thursday (11), at Maracanã, for the 31st round of the brazilian.

In the conversation, referee Vinícius Gonçalves says that he saw the ball hit Conti’s bicep and decided to keep the penalty against the Bahia team.

In the published content, Vinícius says: ”I see the ball hit his bicep, see. Do you have another camera?”

The video referee, in turn, responds: ”I’ll show you that there is no other touch. Which arm are you talking about? The right or the left?”

‘Vinicius says: ”the right”

After the audio was released, Bahia used its social networks to mock the publicized referee and posted a post of the character Johnny Bravo, known for being big and muscular, with a ball in his bicep.

On the field, the move generated immediate indignation from the players and the coaching staff of Bahia, who even considered not returning to the match.

This Friday (12), Leonardo Gaciba was fired from the CBF Arbitration Commission. The error in the penalty kick, considered serious, made the organization anticipate the change, and Alicio Pena Júnior assumed the position until the end of the year.