Banco Inter confirms massive limit increase and promises even more

But, until then, it was all customer speculation, as the only source we had were the reports of customers and followers. However, now the information is official: Banco Inter confirmed that it released R$ 1.15 billion in credit card limit increases for around 400 thousand customers. Banco Inter’s limit increase action ended on Tuesday, but may resume soon. That’s because, according to a post by the company on Facebook (see below), by the end of the month, more customers should receive the long-awaited limit increase.

Banco Inter’s limit increase action is part of Orange Friday

This action to increase the limit on Banco Inter’s credit card is part of the orange friday, the bank’s Black Friday. On Orange Friday, in addition to the mass limit increase, Inter offered discounts on products at the Inter Shop and special conditions on financial services.

Vitor Costa Nicácio, Inter’s Personal Credit Products manager, commented on this limit increase action:

“We carry out careful analysis of our customers’ behavior. The intention is to provide products and services that are increasingly personalized and suited to their life reality. The new round of limit raising moves in that direction. We know that the credit card, when used conscientiously, has a fundamental role in helping Brazilians with financial planning. Therefore, in addition to giving more purchasing power, we are strengthening this relationship of trust that we have with account holders who have always believed in us.”

In addition, the Head of Credit Modeling at Inter, Isadora Barreto Berg, reaffirmed that having a good relationship with the bank is very important to increase the chances of getting a credit card increase. So, investing in Inter’s platforms, receiving your salary from your digital account and buying products at Inter Shop are some actions you can take to try to earn a higher limit.

Banco Inter was so excited about the massive cap increases that it posted a Twitter post to celebrate it.

Is this where you asked for a limit increase? 👀💳 pic.twitter.com/WAs1k1qnBg — Inter (@Bancointer) November 12, 2021

Finally, if you didn’t get a limit raise, don’t worry. According to Vitor Nicácio, until the last Friday of November (the 26th), the date of Orange Friday, Inter should be releasing more rounds of massive limit increase.

