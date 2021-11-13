Banco Inter launches subscription service “Inter Pass” with extra cashback and other benefits

Banco Inter will offer a subscription service to its customers called Inter Pass. Costing R$19.90 per month, the plan is focused on providing more cashback and includes card insurance, as well as content for investors. In addition, the credit card and Inter Cel — fintech’s newly launched virtual operator — will have additional percentages, and Inter Shop shipping can be fully refunded. The company, however, did not explain what would be the criteria for granting the full refund of the delivery fee.





09 Aug



25 Sep

The name Inter Pass was actually previously used on the Inter Bank toll tag. From now on, the tag will be renamed Inter Tag. The company’s help pages for the new subscription service and the toll system have been updated. For now, the Inter Pass is not yet available. Banco Inter has created a VIP list form and interested parties will receive a notice when it is possible to sign the product. Customers will then have 24 hours to confirm membership; the first 7,000 to subscribe will be entitled to 30 days free.

Benefits and monthly cost

Inter Pass offers: Up to 100% cashback on Inter Shop shipping.

Additional cashback of 0.25% on the credit card bill — Banco Inter cards already give back between 0.25% and 1.25%, depending on the category.

20% cashback on contracting insurance services.

Additional 7% cashback on Inter Cel plans — they already normally offer 7%.

20% cashback on the annual Duo Gourmet subscription — which costs R$210 and offers two main courses for the price of one at participating restaurants.

Seguro Cartão + Protegido, which protects against withdrawals and purchases made under duress — alone, it costs from R$ 1.90 per month.

Lives and exclusive reports on the stock market. The monthly plan will cost R$19.90. There will also be a quarterly option with 50% cashback on the subscription fee. In addition to being a way to obtain more revenue, as the bank does not charge fees for many of its transactions, the Inter Pass is an incentive for customers to buy more of the company’s products, such as Inter Cel phone plans and insurance . What did you think of this news? Let us know in the comments!