Barcelona Announces Return of Daniel Alves: “Good Crazy” | spanish football

It’s official: Daniel Alves is back at Barcelona. After Xavi’s approval , the team’s new coach, the club announced, in the late afternoon of this Friday, the agreement with the 38-year-old Brazilian full-back. The ex-São Paulo player returns to the team after five years. The contract, initially, is only until the end of the current season, therefore until June 2022.

According to the statement from Barcelona, Daniel presents to the club next week to start training, but he won’t be able to play until January, when you open the international transfers window. The official presentation to the fans and the press has not yet been scheduled.

Considered the greatest right-back in the history of Barça, the Brazilian is the player with the most official titles in football history: 42 (23 of them wearing the Catalan club shirt). According to Spanish media, Xavi was encouraged by Daniel’s return to help him in the team’s renewal process. The Brazilian’s winning profile would be an inspiration to the young men of the cast.

Daniel Alves was free on the market and arrives at Barcelona free of charge. Faced with the financial crisis experienced by the Catalan team, the Brazilian must have a salary below his last contracts. The salary cap currently imposed by LaLiga for Barcelona is just over 97 million euros, less than a third of what it was last season. The signing of the Brazilian was only possible after approval by the Spanish league.

Xavi’s intention was to have him right away, in the Catalan derby on the 20th against Espanyol, at Camp Nou. However, the club did not obtain clearance for the early registration of the lateral. Despite being a free player, Daniel played in some games for São Paulo in September, when the 2021/22 season was already underway. The Brazilian will be available from January 1, 2022.

Recently, in an interview with the daily “Sport” and before the arrival of Xavi, Daniel Alves said that he would be willing to play for Barcelona.

– I left saying that when Barça needed me I would be at their disposal no matter where I was. The affection, love and respect I have for this house is awesome. If Barça thinks it needs me, just call me,” he said.