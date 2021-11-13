Barroso drops ordinance and companies may demand vaccine against Covid

I grant the injunction to suspend the contested provisions, with reservation as to people who have an express medical contraindication, based on the National Vaccination Plan against Covid-19 or on scientific consensus, for whom periodic testing must be admitted.

Fábio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência BrasilMinister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF

With this decision, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), canceled this Friday (12/11) the effectiveness of parts of the federal government decree that prohibits companies from dismissing or vetoing the hiring of people for not have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

Under the monocratic decision, which must still be submitted to the plenary of the Court, employers can demand proof of vaccination from their employees.

“There is a medical-scientific consensus on the importance of vaccination to reduce the risk of infection by Covid-19, as well as to increase the resilience of people who come to be infected,” the minister wrote.

In the rule in question, which was signed by Minister Onyx Lorenzoni (Labour), the obligation to obtain a vaccination certificate in selective processes for hiring workers, as well as the dismissal for just cause of an employee due to non-presentation of the certificate, is described as discriminatory practice.

The Pocket Minister had said that the ordinance protects workers and that “both the Brazilian Constitution and the Consolidation of Labor Laws do not make this requirement” of proof of vaccination. “On the contrary, there is free will, there is a decision that is intimate to each person.”

The decree was published shortly after the City of São Paulo began to lay off commissioned employees who had not been vaccinated.

The municipal Executive also decided that civil servants with public exams under these conditions will be subject to administrative proceedings.

For specialists in Labor Law, consulted by Conjure, the ordinance that prohibited companies from firing employees who refuse to take the vaccine against Covid is unconstitutional.

They assess that the health of the community takes precedence over the individual’s right to choose whether or not to take the vaccine against the new coronavirus.

ADPF 898

