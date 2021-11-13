Barroso suspends parts of the ordinance that prevented dismissal of unvaccinated

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined on Friday, 12, the provisional suspension of parts of the ordinance published by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare that prohibit the dismissal for just cause of employees who are manifestly opposed to being vaccinated .

The decision allows employers to demand proof of vaccination from workers, and eventually fire them, if they believe that the employees’ refusal represents a risk to the work environment.

“Available research indicates that vaccination is an essential measure to reduce the spread of covid-19, to minimize the viral load and ensure greater resilience to those infected,” wrote Barroso. “Under such conditions, it is reasonable to understand that the presence of unvaccinated employees within the company poses a threat to the health of other workers, risk of damage to the safety and health of the working environment and of compromising the health of the public with which the company interacts with”, he added.

The minister also determined that the four actions presented by the parties – Rede, PT, PSB and Novo – start to be processed together in the Supreme Court.

The ordinance contested by the subtitles was edited on November 1st by Minister Onyx Lorenzoni, responsible for the Ministry of Labor. He argues that the requirement for proof of vaccination restricts workers’ right to freedom and tends to generate mass layoffs.

