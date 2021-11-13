BC changes PIX usage rules; see changes

(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Changes are aimed at the use of the system by institutions and banks

Now the possibility of exemption from fines has been reduced to only low criticality infractions

To simplify understanding, the BC created a Penalty Manual

Changes in the rules for using the PIX, the Central Bank’s (BC) instant payment system, were published this Friday (12) in the Diário Oficial da União.

Changes were made to infringement procedures and penalties for participants who violate certain PIX regulations, such as charging end-user fees for choosing the system.

The new rules were introduced to ensure the best functioning of the system within the context of Open Banking 3.0. Many of the rules are about the functioning of the system within banks and payment institutions, and speak of, for example, misuse of the brand, non-compliance with requirements with the Central Bank, and omission of security systems.

What changes?

According to the agency, with the changes in the rules, a notification process to the violator for correction of a certain practice is also foreseen.

Now, the possibility of exemption from fines is limited only to infractions of low impact and criticality, if corrected, and the institution adopts the repair of damages that may have been caused to other Pix participants at the institution’s own initiative.

There will also be a reduction in the fine when the error is promptly corrected and when the error is corrected even before detection by the BC.

Institutions that do not correct failures within the period of 60 days, that fail to pay the fine, or that repeat the same offense within the last 12 months may be excluded from the instant payment system.

The regulation provides for penalties and fines ranging from R$50,000 to R$1 million. To facilitate the institutions’ navigation through the terms and conditions, the Central Bank created the Penalties Manual.